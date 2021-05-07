FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsonite, Osprey, and Amazon backpacks dive as low as $9 (Up to 55% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsonite
55% off From $9

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Xenon 3.0 Slim Backpack for $35.49 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Bring home this premium Samsonite backpack and you’ll be ready to stow nearly any modern MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop with up to a 16-inch display. It boasts several compartments in addition to a quick stash pocket that’s perfect for holding sunglasses, a smartphone, and more. The dark colorway should pair nicely with the matte black craze we’ve seen hit the tech community over the last few years. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale and priced as low as $9.

More backpacks on sale:

Outfit the inside of your new backpack with some handy gear like Satechi’s aluminum USB-C hubs from $27. You can also add another layer of protection to 13-inch laptops with Amazon’s Pro Sleeve for $8.50 Prime shipped. Oh, and in case you missed it, Microsoft has unleashed Arctic and Forest Camo Bluetooth mice, see photos in our recent coverage. Once you’re done running around for the day, it might be nice to have one of these new desks from $30.

Samsonite Xenon 3.0 Slim Backpack features:

  • Constructed of rugged 1680 denier ballistic polyester for durability
  • Holds 15.6 inches Laptop, built in padded Compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling
  • Quick Stash Pocket for sunglasses and personal electronics

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Samsonite

About the Author

Relic Automatic Skeleton Watch hits $81, more Bulova, U...
A 2-pack of solar-powered LED lights adds 6,400-lumens ...
elago’s R4 Retro case brings SNES stylings to you...
Anker’s 57600mAh Powerhouse 200 Generator just dr...
Fujifilm’s Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera sees ...
Amazon’s Tritan Infuser Water Bottles plunge to a...
Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip falls to n...
New desks from $30? Yep, Amazon is taking up to 55% off
Show More Comments

Related

Turtle Beach launches ‘first-of-its-kind’ 60mm Eclipse Dual Driver Recon 500 Gaming Headset

Learn More
Save $100

Lenovo’s C340 15-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook returns to all-time low at $399 shipped

$399 Learn More
51% off

Relic Automatic Skeleton Watch hits $81, more Bulova, U.S. Polo, and Timex deals from $24

From $24 Learn More

LEGO Batman Tumbler reportedly in the works – here’s everything we know so far

Read more Learn More
Reg. $100

Shure’s Digital USB/iPhone Mic drops to $55 ($100 direct from Apple) + more from $40

$55 Learn More

Toshiba launches new 4K Fire TV lineup to freshen up your home theater

Learn More
Reg. $27

A 2-pack of solar-powered LED lights adds 6,400-lumens of brightness to your yard for $19

$19 Learn More

Garmin’s new diving smartwatch goes where Apple Watch cannot with 7-day battery life, more

Order Now! Learn More