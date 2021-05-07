Samsonite, Osprey, and Amazon backpacks dive as low as $9 (Up to 55% off)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Xenon 3.0 Slim Backpack for $35.49 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Bring home this premium Samsonite backpack and you’ll be ready to stow nearly any modern MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop with up to a 16-inch display. It boasts several compartments in addition to a quick stash pocket that’s perfect for holding sunglasses, a smartphone, and more. The dark colorway should pair nicely with the matte black craze we’ve seen hit the tech community over the last few years. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale and priced as low as $9.

More backpacks on sale:

Outfit the inside of your new backpack with some handy gear like Satechi’s aluminum USB-C hubs from $27. You can also add another layer of protection to 13-inch laptops with Amazon’s Pro Sleeve for $8.50 Prime shipped. Oh, and in case you missed it, Microsoft has unleashed Arctic and Forest Camo Bluetooth mice, see photos in our recent coverage. Once you’re done running around for the day, it might be nice to have one of these new desks from $30.

Samsonite Xenon 3.0 Slim Backpack features:

Constructed of rugged 1680 denier ballistic polyester for durability

Holds 15.6 inches Laptop, built in padded Compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling

Quick Stash Pocket for sunglasses and personal electronics

