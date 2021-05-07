Save up to $100 on V-MODA Crossfade 2 Headphones from $200

Amazon offers the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones for $199.99 shipped in several styles. Typically fetching $300, it recently dropped to $260 with today’s offer saving you $60 or more and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Rocking the brand’s signature design with premium materials, V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 is comprised of lightweight steel frame with durable vegan leather accenting. There are dual 50mm drivers that achieve “an immersive 3D soundstage” alongside 14-hour battery life to complete the package. Over 360 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Should you happen to fancy yourself as something of an audiophile, going with the Codex Edition of V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones might be a better option, especially considering they are also on sale for $291.46. Down from the usual $350 going rate, you’re saving $58 here with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year. This pair of cans delivers the same overall design and drivers found above, but with support for additional audio codecs that may justify the higher price tag for many. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While you can still lock-in this ongoing AirPods Pro offer at $190, don’t forget to swing by our headphones guide for all of the other best discounts as we close out the week. Notably these Anker Soundcore offering are up to 27% off and discounting a collection of ANC earbuds, over-ear headphones, and more starting at $22.

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones feature:

Crossfade 2 Wireless is the hybrid Bluetooth and pure analog wired headphone with virtually identical sound in either mode. Wired mode provides zero latency, with dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers, hi-resolution CCAW coils Made in Japan, and JAS certified Hi-Res Audio. Cushions and SteelFlex headband create natural noise isolation, optimal bass and an immersive 3D soundstage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

