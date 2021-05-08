Add Amazon’s Rivet Crescent Moon Lamp to your desk for $13 Prime shipped (56% off)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Crescent Moon LED Desk Lamp for $13.06 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $17 off the price it has averaged over the last six months and marks the lowest offer we have tracked since June. Why stick with a traditional desk lamp when you can adopt this fanciful crescent moon-shaped solution? It can be placed on a table, desk, or even hung from the wall. Measurements work out to 3.5 by 3.5 by 11.75 inches and it emits a white glow to illuminate its surroundings. Three AAA batteries are used to provide power, freeing up the need to find an outlet. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Amazon Rivet Crescent Moon LED Desk Lamp features:

Turn on this crescent-shaped LED neon lamp to bathe your living spaces in soft moonlight. The smooth white base completes this lamp’s clean look. Mount it on the wall or place it on any surface in your home; it works well as a quirky desk light or a nightlight.

Includes hooks to hang on the wall, takes 3 AA batteries (not included), has on/off push button switch

This fun, novelty shaped LED neon lamp is the perfect quirky addition to your living space. You can place it on a table or desk or hang it on the wall.

