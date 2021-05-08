Amazon’s #1 new release rechargeable mosquito repeller hits new low at $30

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller for $29.99 shipped in both colors. Down 25% from its $40 going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked in both colors at Amazon. This repellent system creates a “20-foot mosquito protection zone” to keep your outdoor space free of those pesky biters this spring. There’s only one button to hit here, making it quite simple to use. It’ll last for around 5.5-hours on a single charge, which is more than enough to provide protection for evening BBQs with the family. Plus, once it dies, just plug it back in and recharge it for another several hours of usage. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 new release at Amazon.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to give Cutter’s Citronella Candle a look. This one burns for up to 30 hours before it’s gone, which will last for quite a while if only used a few times a week. Just keep in mind, once this candle runs out you’ll need to buy another. But, since it’s just $6, there’s room in the budget to buy a few up front so you’ve always got one ready to go.

Further upgrade your back yard by picking up a Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip at a new all-time low at Amazon. Right now, it’s down to $70, which is a massive 20% discount from its normal going rate.

More on Thermacell’s Mosquito Repeller:

TURN IT ON… MOSQUITOES GONE: Our most advanced repellent system. Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repellent creates a 20-foot mosquito protection zone – 80% more area than previous models. Easy to use, one button keeps mosquitoes away

PERFECT FOR BACKYARDS: The E55 is ideal for the backyard, poolside, patio and more. Enjoy 12 hours of continuous mosquito protection with the included scent-free refill. Stay protected even longer with a 40-hr refill (sold separately)

ON-DEMAND DEFENSE: Powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, E55 provides 5.5 hours of continuous mosquito protection on a charge. USB charging cable included. Allow 15 minutes for full effect. Can charge while operating to extend run time

