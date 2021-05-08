Renpho’s deep tissue massagers are perfect for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts from $30

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Renpho Wellness (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its at-home massage gear priced from $30 shipped. For instance, you’ll find the company’s Rechargeable Handheld Deep Tissue Massager for $29.99. Down from its normal going rate of $40, this is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked there and saves you 25%. If you’ve yet to pick something up for Mother’s Day, I’m sure she wouldn’t mind a good at-home massage. This model features a 20-minute runtime, which only serves to prevent the motor from overheating. In all, you can use it for around 140-minutes before it’s time to recharge. There are five interchangeable attachments as well, depending on what your preference is. Rated 4.5/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy customers. Find other massage deals here.

On a tighter budget? This 2-pack of scalp massagers is always a good choice. It’s just $9 on Amazon, which is quite budget-friendly. While this won’t let you massage a back, legs, or arms, sometimes there’s just nothing like a good scalp rub.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out Amazon’s Mother’s Day hub for other great gift ideas. Many areas enjoy same-day or next-day delivery, so there’s still the ability to get something for mom before it’s too late. In the hub, you’ll find items like robotic vacuums, smartwatches, throw pillow cases, and much more. So, what are you waiting for, go ahead and give our coverage a peek for a more in-depth look.

More on Renpho’s Deep Tissue Massager:

Our deep tissue massager for back, muscle, and legs

Powerful motor and safety design: great motor with powerful up to 3600 times per minute, after using 20 minutes, it will automatically stopped to prevent the massager from over heating

Portable and flexibility, hand held and cordless design, you can bring it to home, office and anywhere, 5 interchangeable head attachments, depending on your preference

Cordless and rechargeable, our body massager built-in rechargeable battery can last for approximately a total of 140 minutes on a full charge, for safety, it can’t use while charging

This handheld massager is a good choice for mothers day gift

