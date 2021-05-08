Today only, pick up some Anker wireless + wired iPhone power accessories from $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering a selection of its iPhone and Android accessories priced from $17 Prime shipped. Our favorite discount here is the 2-pack of 10W Qi Wireless Chargers for $28.49. Down from the $38 going rate, this is nearly $10 off and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. These two wireless charging pads feature both 10W and 7.5W, depending on whether you have an Android or iPhone. Plus, the white aesthetic is perfect for more minimal setups. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to provide your own AC adapters to use these chargers. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

To take full advantage of most wireless chargers, you’ll need a QuickCharge 3.0 adapter. Anker has just the adapter to handle this for $16, which is something that would be a great choice to pick up if you already have some wireless charging pads, but are using them at 5W only and want faster speeds.

Yesterday’s Anker deals are still live as well, with prices as low as $11. There, you’ll find gear that’s more suited toward Macs with multiple USB-C chargers and other types of power accessories available. These deals are already 24 hours old, and likely won’t last long, so hurry and cash in on the savings before they’re gone.

More on Anker’s Wireless Charging Pads:

Charging for Home and Office: Place and charge with the pad at home, or get more options at your work desk with horizontal and vertical charging modes.

Wide Compatibility: Support for all Qi-enabled devices including iPhone X, XS, XR, XS Max, 8, 8 Plus as well as Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S8, Note 10, Note 9, Note 8.

The Need for Speed: With a high-efficiency chipset providing 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, and a 7.5W charging mode to charge iPhones 10% faster than other brands, PowerWave is bridging the gap between wireless and wired charging speeds.

