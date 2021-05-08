FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, pick up some Anker wireless + wired iPhone power accessories from $17

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Power up From $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering a selection of its iPhone and Android accessories priced from $17 Prime shipped. Our favorite discount here is the 2-pack of 10W Qi Wireless Chargers for $28.49. Down from the $38 going rate, this is nearly $10 off and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. These two wireless charging pads feature both 10W and 7.5W, depending on whether you have an Android or iPhone. Plus, the white aesthetic is perfect for more minimal setups. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to provide your own AC adapters to use these chargers. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

To take full advantage of most wireless chargers, you’ll need a QuickCharge 3.0 adapter. Anker has just the adapter to handle this for $16, which is something that would be a great choice to pick up if you already have some wireless charging pads, but are using them at 5W only and want faster speeds.

Yesterday’s Anker deals are still live as well, with prices as low as $11. There, you’ll find gear that’s more suited toward Macs with multiple USB-C chargers and other types of power accessories available. These deals are already 24 hours old, and likely won’t last long, so hurry and cash in on the savings before they’re gone.

More on Anker’s Wireless Charging Pads:

  • Charging for Home and Office: Place and charge with the pad at home, or get more options at your work desk with horizontal and vertical charging modes.
  • Wide Compatibility: Support for all Qi-enabled devices including iPhone X, XS, XR, XS Max, 8, 8 Plus as well as Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S8, Note 10, Note 9, Note 8.
  • The Need for Speed: With a high-efficiency chipset providing 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, and a 7.5W charging mode to charge iPhones 10% faster than other brands, PowerWave is bridging the gap between wireless and wired charging speeds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Tidy up your garage for under $9 with Stalwart’s ...
Curved, 4K, and 165Hz monitors from $170 at Amazon (Up ...
Amazon Basics discounts from $6: Tabletop Billiards, Ai...
Add 16 AA or four 9V rechargeable batteries to your kit...
Govee’s 33-foot RGB LED strip packs Alexa + Assis...
Boscam K7 Pro is an HD wireless backup camera kit for y...
Relic Automatic Skeleton Watch hits $81, more Bulova, U...
Samsonite, Osprey, and Amazon backpacks dive as low as ...
Show More Comments

Related

Review: Nomad’s all-new Base Station Mini delivers 15W speeds and an elegant design

Buy now Learn More
Save 45%

ESR MagSafe chargers and other accessories now up to 45% off starting at $6

From $6 Learn More

Anker’s new 3-in-1 PowerWave iPhone charging station declutters your Apple setup

Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ $24 (52% off), more

From $8 Learn More
20% off

Tidy up your garage for under $9 with Stalwart’s 30-piece organization kit (20% off)

Under $9 Learn More
Save $100

Curved, 4K, and 165Hz monitors from $170 at Amazon (Up to $100 off)

From $170 Learn More

Amazon Basics discounts from $6: Tabletop Billiards, AirPods case, Bluetooth speaker, more

From $6 Learn More
Save now

Add 16 AA or four 9V rechargeable batteries to your kit from $17 Prime shipped

From $17 Learn More