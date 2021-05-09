ILIFE’s Shinebot W400s will mop and scrub your floors, now just $172.50 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ILIFE (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering ILIFE’s Shinebot W400s Mop Robot for $172.50. Selling steadily for $230 over the past year, this 25% price cut is one of few discounts we’ve tracked and marks a new all-time low. The ILIFE Shinebot W400s is designed to spray, scrub, and totally remove dirt and grime from any hard flooring, with all the ease of a traditional robot vacuum. The extra large 0.85L clean water tank is doubled by a 0.9L dirty water tank, ensuring optimal cleanliness and expanding the scrubbing area to 600 square feet. Rated 3.9/5 stars, but you can check out a load of other ILIFE cleaning products with our 2020 CES announcement coverage.

Shinebot W400s Mop Robot features:

ILIFE W400s cleans the floor by 4 steps : Spray the hard floor with clean water to soften stains, scrubs the hard floor with a microfiber roller, removes dirty water with superior suction power and wipes off residues with a rubber scraper, leaving the hard floors spotless. Equipped with 4 different cleaning modes, separate clean and dirty water tanks, a remote control, and charging base.

