As part of its Deals of the Week sale, DiscountMags is now offering some fantastic prices on Dwell magazine as well as Architectural Digest, Taste of Home, and more. Pricing starts at $4 per year, or at least $1 below our usual weekend pricing, making now a great time to score some remote gifts (each title in your cart can get sent to a different address with a note), expand your subscriptions, or jump in for the first time. DiscountMags charges no delivery fees or sales tax and will never auto-renew your subscriptions on you like Amazon. While you can’t really go wrong with these prices, head below for more details.

One real standout from the Deals of the Week offerings here is the two years of Dwell magazine for $8.99 with free delivery. That’s $4.50 per year, well under the $20 per year Amazon is currently charging, and the best we can find. This one doesn’t get discounted the way it used to in year’s past, so jump on this one now if you want a pretty architectural and home magazine to grace your coffee table for a couple years. Get more details on what to expect from this one below.

Browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week sale right here for even lower prices than the still live Mother’s Day event from this past weekend. Then go dive into our May reading list and score your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies too.

More on Dwell magazine:

While many design magazines are geared toward professional designers who work with high-budget clients, Dwell magazine is an interior design publication for people of all budgets and lifestyles. With a focus on modern styling, Dwell keeps up with current trends to help you satisfy your inner designer. Each issue of Dwell magazine is themed, so one month’s issue might help you make the most of a spare bedroom in your home, while the next month could focus on how to create a Southwest-inspired theme with a modern twist. The magazine’s marketplace section is great for tracking down specific pieces that catch your eye in the magazine, or you can get creative and find similar options through local resources.

