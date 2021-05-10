Save $70 on this highly-rated 50-pint dehumidifier for the summer at $150 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier for $149.99 shipped. Also matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $220, this is $70 off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Perfect for keeping mold and mildew growth at bay in the basement, it will also help to keep the air in your home from getting too sticky and moist this summer when it really heats up outside. Features include an LED display, an adjustable humidistat, and a 1.6-gallon water tank to back it all up. This model can remove up to 50-pints of moisture per day using the built-in tank, but there is also a drainage hose connection for folks looking to run it constantly. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While it certainly won’t be able to remove 50-points of sticky moisture out of your air, if it’s just something for a small home office and the like, this SEAVON Dehumidifier at $33 is worth a closer look. Good for up to up to 280-square feet of coverage, it also has a night light, variable speed options, and a 4+ star rating from nearly 400 Amazon customers.

While we are talking air quality, be sure to check out today’s Gold Box offer on the Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector at 30% off. Just make sure you check out the brand’s first air quality monitor with particulate matter tracking and the rest of the deals in our home goods guide including Ameriwood’s Southlander Coffee Table, these SafeRack 4- by 4-foot storage shelves, and this deal on the Vitamix Explorian Blender from $272.50.

More on the Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier:

Protect your home from mildew and mold with this white Insignia dehumidifier. The full-function electronic controls coupled with an LED screen offers easy operation, while the rear hose outlet supports continuous drainage. This 50-pint Insignia dehumidifier is portable for easy placement and boasts a power on-and-off timer to help conserve energy.

