Be ready for summer adventures, Schrade’s Hatchet + Mini Machete now $20 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is now offering the Schrade Full Tang Hatchet and Mini Machete Combo for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $40 or so, this is 50% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. A great little set for the lake house or outdoor adventurers, you’re looking at TPR (thermoplastic rubber) handles, stainless steel blades, black belt sheaths, lanyard/lanyard holes, and more. The full tang hatchet measure 11.1-inches and comes in at about 12-ounces, making it an ideal option for jobs out in the woods on your person or just around the backyard. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if it’s just a simple axe for the campsite you need, check out the Coleman Camp Axe. It sells for $13 Prime shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,300 customers. You’re clearly not getting the added machete, but this is a drop-forged steel head axe with a steel handle, non-slip rubber grip and features a tent stake puller notch in the head.

Just be sure to swing by our sports, fitness, and outdoor gear guide for even more discounts. You’ll find price drops on items like Kershaw’s solid-steel Husker Pocket Knife alongside the rest of the multi-tool deals right here. Then check out the latest Old Timer Trail Boss knife lineup and the new Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto Knife as well.

More on the Schrade Full Tang Hatchet and Mini Machete Combo:

DIMENSIONS: Hatchet – 11.1 inch (28.1 cm) overall length with a blade length of 3.6 inches (9 cm) and a weight of 1 lb 5.9 ounces | Machete – 14.6 inch (37 cm) overall length with a blade length of 8.5 inches (21.5 cm) and a weight of 12 ounces

DURABLE: Blades are made of reliable 3Cr13 S.S. with a black, thermoplastic rubber handles

DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient, individual, black belt sheaths

SECURE: Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the finger grooves on the hatchet and front quillon on the machete

