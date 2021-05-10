FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Be ready for summer adventures, Schrade’s Hatchet + Mini Machete now $20 (Reg. $40+)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessSchrade
50% off $20

Amazon is now offering the Schrade Full Tang Hatchet and Mini Machete Combo for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $40 or so, this is 50% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. A great little set for the lake house or outdoor adventurers, you’re looking at TPR (thermoplastic rubber) handles, stainless steel blades, black belt sheaths, lanyard/lanyard holes, and more. The full tang hatchet measure 11.1-inches and comes in at about 12-ounces, making it an ideal option for jobs out in the woods on your person or just around the backyard. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if it’s just a simple axe for the campsite you need, check out the Coleman Camp Axe. It sells for $13 Prime shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,300 customers. You’re clearly not getting the added machete, but this is a drop-forged steel head axe with a steel handle, non-slip rubber grip and features a tent stake puller notch in the head. 

Just be sure to swing by our sports, fitness, and outdoor gear guide for even more discounts. You’ll find price drops on items like Kershaw’s solid-steel Husker Pocket Knife alongside the rest of the multi-tool deals right here. Then check out the latest Old Timer Trail Boss knife lineup and the new Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto Knife as well. 

More on the Schrade Full Tang Hatchet and Mini Machete Combo:

  • DIMENSIONS: Hatchet – 11.1 inch (28.1 cm) overall length with a blade length of 3.6 inches (9 cm) and a weight of 1 lb 5.9 ounces | Machete – 14.6 inch (37 cm) overall length with a blade length of 8.5 inches (21.5 cm) and a weight of 12 ounces
  • DURABLE: Blades are made of reliable 3Cr13 S.S. with a black, thermoplastic rubber handles
  • DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient, individual, black belt sheaths
  • SECURE: Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the finger grooves on the hatchet and front quillon on the machete

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Schrade

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This Wi-Fi grill thermometer with four probes upgrades ...
Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch has an alwa...
Amazon’s best-selling Rubbermaid 14-pc. Food Stor...
Tribit’s all-new StormBox Pro Speaker sees first ...
Roborock’s S6 Pure Robot vacuums and mops for you...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount ...
Anker’s latest sale discounts 2-in-1 chargers, vi...
Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $19.50, Drag...
Show More Comments

Related

55% off

Gerber, Smith & Wesson, and Klein knives fall as low as $7.50 (Up to 55% off)

From $7.50 Learn More
Save $150

Sonos launches refurbished sale with $150 off Sub, Beam $319, more from $99

From $99 Learn More
50% off

This Wi-Fi grill thermometer with four probes upgrades your BBQ setup at a low of $50 (50% off)

$50 Learn More
25% off

Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch has an always-on display at $110, more from $30

$110 Learn More
58% off

Huge price drop on Pad & Quill’s leather and wood iPhone 12 wallet cases: $46.50 (Reg. $110)

$46.50 Learn More
Save $45

Seagate’s 10TB Expansion USB 3.0 HDD takes a load off your desktop at $170 (2021 low)

$170 Learn More
30% off

Champion Anniversary Sale takes extra 10-30% off its best-selling styles from $12

From $12 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: May 10, 2021 – iPhone and Apple Watch sale, official cases, more

Listen now