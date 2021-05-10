Take to the skies to record spring adventures from $105 with this 2K video/GPS drone

VanTop Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SNAPTAIN SP700 2K Camera GPS Drone for $104.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Non-Prime members will be charged $129.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $230 and today’s deal is at least $100 in savings. This drone offers a 2K camera built-in so that way it can capture high-quality videos and photos from the air. 5GHz Wi-Fi transmission enables “clear and smooth real-time movements” to be sent from the drone to your phone. There’s also built-in GPS positioning so the quadcopter can offer return-to-home functions and be located within the app from up to 1,680-feet away. Brushless motors are also in tow with a quieter, more reliable build. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up an extra battery for $45 on Amazon. This will give you an additional 18 minutes of flight time and allow you to recharge your other battery while in the air. It’s a must-have if you plan to fly for extended periods of time. As someone who’s flown many drones, 18 minutes might not sound long but there’s a lot you can accomplish in that short amount of time.

Once you have a drone, you’ll likely want to fly it from various places. Well, you should consider picking up an electric scooter to get around town without having to use gas or a car. Right now the Jetson Knight is down to $500, which is a full $100 off from its normal going rate. There’s plenty more on sale in our daily Green Deals roundup as well, so be sure to swing by and give it a look.

More on SNAPTAIN’s SP700 2K Camera GPS Drone:

Built in advanced 2K(2048*1152p) HD Camera, the drone captures high-quality video and aerial photos

With accurate GPS positioning, it can help you to track your quadcopter from APP, and it supports Return-to-Home (RTH) function precisely for a safer flight

The smart drone frees your hand by Follow Me mode, it will follow you automatically

