Tribit’s all-new StormBox Pro Speaker sees first discount to $102, more from $42

Tribit’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new StormBox Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $101.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and saves you 15%. Having just launched last month, Tribit’s latest speaker arrives as its most capable release yet. Sporting an IP67 waterproof fabric design, this StormBox Pro can serenade you for 24 hours before needing to be recharged via its USB-C port. Plus, there’s an integrated handle and adjustable bass controls to really get the party going over the next few months. So far it carries a 4.8/5 star rating and we called it “summer’s most value-packed speaker” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker, which also happens to be on sale for $42 at Amazon. Down from its usual $50 going rate, today’s offer is one of the best prices of the year. Featuring a similar fabric-wrapped design, this one isn’t going to provide quite the same room-filling sound as found above, but will surely make it easier to rock out by the pool this summer. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,100 customers and you can get a closer look in our review.

But if you’re looking for an even more personalized audio experience, you can still save up to $100 on V-MODA Crossfade 2 Headphones. With prices starting at $200, there are two pairs of high-end cans available at some of the best prices of the year.

Tribit StormBox Pro Speaker features:

Whatever you know about Bluetooth speakers, it’s time to redefine what’s possible. From its stylish yet durable design to the incredible value for the money, there are plenty of reasons to pay attention to this newcomer. Ready for the beach or the pool? No need to break a sweat, because the IP67 water-resistant rating will protect from splashes and beach-time fun.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!