Animal Crossing Isabelle PowerA Controller hits Amazon low at $16.50 + more from $15

Amazon is now offering the Animal Crossing Isabelle edition PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $16.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is a 34% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A perfect addition to any Animal Crossing collection, much like the new Uniqlo streetwear line, it is also a great second controller option for island dwellers everywhere. Alongside the sweet Isabelle graphics, this officially licensed controller sports mappable buttons, a 3.5mm audio jack, detachable 10-foot USB cable with velcro strap and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,600 Amazon customers. More Switch gear deals below from $15.
Today’s lead deal is currently one of the most affordable options we can find on an extra wired Nintendo Switch controller from a trustworthy brand. You will find some options, like this $14 off-brand NES-style option, for less, but none that we would feel particularly comfortable recommending. However, you always just a grab a $10 PowerA Comfort Grip to snap your Joy-Con into instead. Just make sure you browse through the list below for even more ongoing Switch accessory offers.
More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:
- HORI Split Pad Pro $40.50 (Reg. $50)
- HORIPAD controllers $38 (Reg. $50)
- PowerA Folio Case for Nintendo Switch $18.50 (Reg. $25)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $59 (Reg. $70)
- RDS Protective Deluxe Travel Case $15 (Reg. $20)
- PowerA Pokemon Pikachu Wired Controller $21.10 (Reg. $25)
- PowerA Mario Silver Wired Controller $18 (Reg. $25)
- Animal Crossing PowerA Wireless Controller $38 (Reg. $50)
- PowerA Mario Vintage Wired Controller $20 (Reg. $25+)
Go check out Nintendo’s new Game Builder Garage, then dive into all of today’s best game deals including New Pokemon Snap. Here’s a closer look at the new PowerA Waluigi Switch controller, the latest Nyko Switch gamepad, and the all-blue Nintendo Switch Lite.
More on the Animal Crossing PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller:
- Ergonomic design with Nintendo Switch button layout
- Video game controller features 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming Buttons
- Detachable 10ft USB cable with Velcro strap
- No batteries required
- Officially Licensed from Nintendo
