Animal Crossing Isabelle PowerA Controller hits Amazon low at $16.50 + more from $15

Amazon is now offering the Animal Crossing Isabelle edition PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $16.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is a 34% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A perfect addition to any Animal Crossing collection, much like the new Uniqlo streetwear line, it is also a great second controller option for island dwellers everywhere. Alongside the sweet Isabelle graphics, this officially licensed controller sports mappable buttons, a 3.5mm audio jack, detachable 10-foot USB cable with velcro strap and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,600 Amazon customers. More Switch gear deals below from $15.

Today’s lead deal is currently one of the most affordable options we can find on an extra wired Nintendo Switch controller from a trustworthy brand. You will find some options, like this $14 off-brand NES-style option, for less, but none that we would feel particularly comfortable recommending. However, you always just a grab a $10 PowerA Comfort Grip to snap your Joy-Con into instead. Just make sure you browse through the list below for even more ongoing Switch accessory offers.

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

Go check out Nintendo’s new Game Builder Garage, then dive into all of today’s best game deals including New Pokemon Snap. Here’s a closer look at the new PowerA Waluigi Switch controller, the latest Nyko Switch gamepad, and the all-blue Nintendo Switch Lite.

More on the Animal Crossing PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller:

Ergonomic design with Nintendo Switch button layout

Video game controller features 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming Buttons

Detachable 10ft USB cable with Velcro strap

No batteries required

Officially Licensed from Nintendo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!