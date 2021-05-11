Create a 120” display anywhere with this portable HD projector, now $599 (Reg. $699)

Hate trying to watch movies on your laptop? With the WeMax Dice Portable Smart Projector, you can turn any wall into a 120” full HD display. This highly-rated gadget is now $599 (Reg. $699) when you use promo code WEMAX100 at 9to5Toys Specials.

Until recently, most projectors were bulky and noisy. But thanks to recent advances in lighting technology, these devices are now shrinking fast. Measuring just six inches long, the WeMax Dice is portable by any definition. It runs for up to three hours on a rechargeable battery, and it even has a built-in carry handle.

Whenever you want to put on a show, you simply place the projector in front of a black surface. The WeMax Dice focuses instantly, and four-point keystone correction prevents distortion. The resulting display measures up to 120 inches across, with full HD resolution and bright colors. This projector uses TI DLP technology to kick out 700 ANSI lumens, with 4-channel RGB.

That covers the basics, but the WeMax Dice has many other features to offer. Rated at 4.6 stars on Amazon, this projector runs Android TV — meaning you have access to over 5,000 apps. You can also access Google Assistant with a tap via the remote, and there is full support for Chromecast.

It’s normally priced at $699, but you can get the WeMax Dice today for $599 using the $100 discount code WEMAX100.

