FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dockers Factory Sale cuts up to 75% off closeout styles: Khaki pants, button-down shirts, more

-
FashionDockers
75% off From $20

The Dockers Factory Sale offers up to 75% off closeout styles. Prices are as marked. Spruce up your wardrobe with deals on khakis, dress pants, shorts, button-down shirts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the best-selling Alpha Trousers in Slim Fit. This style is currently marked down to $25 and originally went for $88. These pants are sure to give you a polished look, however they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They’re also infused with the Dockers four-ways stretch fabric, which adds comfort and mobility. The navy coloring is timeless and it has a tapered hem that’s flattering. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Docker’s Factory Sale or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

You will also want to check out the Sperry Final Call Sale that’s offering 60% off select boat shoes, boots, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Dockers

About the Author

Timbuk2 Garage Sale adds new markdowns up to 60% off: M...
Banana Republic Factory takes up to 70% off sitewide + ...
Sperry Final Call Sale takes 60% off spring boat shoes,...
Ray-Ban, Oakley, Fossil, more up to 75% off during Joma...
Reebok x Cardi B are delivering Mother’s Day styl...
Official Ferrari watches from $75? Yep, Amazon is takin...
Cole Haan’s new tennis collection will have you r...
Champion Anniversary Sale takes extra 10-30% off its be...
Show More Comments

Related

75% off

Levi’s Warehouse Event offers deals from $20 with up to 75% off closeout styles

From $20 Learn More
70% off

Banana Republic Factory takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 40% off your purchase

+ 40% off Learn More
40% off

Cabela’s Camping Event is live! Find Carhartt, Columbia, more up to 40% off from $15

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Banana Republic takes up to 50% off sitewide for Mother’s Day with deals from $20

From $20 Learn More
50% off

Swiss Army, Kershaw, Smith & Wesson multi-tools and knives from $7 (Up to 50% off)

From $7 Learn More

Oakywood introduces new felt MacBook and iPad sleeves with eco-friendly washpapa leather alternative

Learn More

Green Deals: EGO 56V electric yard tools jumpstart your summer lawn care from $159, more

Learn More
Save 50%

Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Tile true wireless earbuds, ANC headphones, more from $16

From $16 Learn More