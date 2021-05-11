Dockers Factory Sale cuts up to 75% off closeout styles: Khaki pants, button-down shirts, more

The Dockers Factory Sale offers up to 75% off closeout styles. Prices are as marked. Spruce up your wardrobe with deals on khakis, dress pants, shorts, button-down shirts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the best-selling Alpha Trousers in Slim Fit. This style is currently marked down to $25 and originally went for $88. These pants are sure to give you a polished look, however they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They’re also infused with the Dockers four-ways stretch fabric, which adds comfort and mobility. The navy coloring is timeless and it has a tapered hem that’s flattering. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Docker’s Factory Sale or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

