Save up to $280 on Fender’s LE Strat/Tele Electric Guitars today, deals from $519 shipped

Adorama is now offering the Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar in Lake Placid Blue for $519 shipped. You’ll also find the very similar Telecaster model down at the same price. Regularly up to $800 or so, these models tend to fetch nearly that much at Guitar Center and elsewhere with the next best price currently sitting at $750. These models sit in a nice middle ground between the more affordable beginner instruments and the pricey American models that will run you thousands. Features include a 2-point tremolo bridge, three “Player Series” single-coil Stratocaster pickups, a 22-fret neck, the classic “F”-stamped neck plate, and an Alder body with a gloss polyester finish. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

But if it’s just a starter guitar you’re after, there are more affordable options out there with the Fender branding. The Squier by Fender line is a great place to start as bundles starting from around $200 or so at Amazon right now with solid ratings. It might also be a good idea to take a look at the Fender Play online learning platform for folks just wrapping their hands around the neck for the first time as well. There is a nice FREE 7-day trial there so you can give it go before dropping any cash down.

Score some spare picks and extra strings with your savings to spree your ready to go on day one, and prepared for the worst. These Ernie Balls are a solid option and it’s hard to go wrong with a $5 package of Dunlop picks.

More on the Fender LE Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar:

The inspiring sound of a Stratocaster is one of the foundations of Fender. Featuring this classic sound-bell-like high end, punchy mids and robust low end, combined with crystal-clear articulation-the Player Stratocaster is packed with authentic Fender feel and style. It’s ready to serve your musical vision, it’s versatile enough to handle any style of music and it’s the perfect platform for creating your own sound.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!