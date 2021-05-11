Secure your home with the Argus Pro Camera + Solar Panel bundle at 25% off, now $78

ReolinkDirect (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Argus Pro Security Camera with Solar Panel for $78.74 shipped with the code 25GS2WRX at checkout. Down from $105, this saves you 25% and marks the best price that we’ve tracked in months. This camera comes with a bundled solar panel so it can be powered by nothing more than the sun’s rays. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery that the solar panel charges, meaning that even when the sun goes away for a bit it’ll still function great. Plus, it records 1080p footage, delivering a crisp, high-definition picture to your smartphone. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Why get one camera when you can pick up two and still save some cash? Amazon has a 2-pack of Wyze 1080p Home Security Cameras for under $51 shipped. You’ll find these cameras shoot at a similar quality to today’s lead deal, but forgo the built-in battery and solar panel for a plugged-in design.

Fruther secure your home with the all-new Anker eufy Wi-Fi Smart Lock. It’s currently enjoying its first discount down to $220 shipped. There’s a built-in fingerprint scanner, passcode, and voice control to give you a plethora of ways to lock and unlock the door. Ready to learn more? Our deal coverage takes a deeper dive.

Reolink Argus Pro with Solar Panel features:

Wireless and Simple Installation – The Argus Pro+Solar Panel system can be easily mounted and installed both indoors and outdoors, eliminating the need for professional help. Rechargeable and get Non-Stop solar power supply with its own panel. No need to plug into power ever. IP65 weatherproof certification has proven its durability against harsh weather, like heavy rain and extreme sun.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!