SK hynix or WD_BLACK NVMe storage upgrades your PC with up to 7GB/s speeds from $118

The official SK hynix store via Amazon is offering its Gold P31 1TB PCIe NVMe Solid-State Drive for $118.12 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $135 going rate, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Featuring read and write speeds of 3.5GB/s and 3.2GB/s respectively, this drive is perfect for a multitude of uses. You can have it as the main boot and programs drive in a desktop, or use it as a game storage device or scratch disk just the same. Plus, it features the ultra-compact M.2 form-factor that requires no additional cables or cords to function. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Need more storage? Head below for other great deals.

We’re also tracking that Amazon has the WD_Black 2TB SN850 PCIe NVMe Solid-State Drive for $449.99 shipped. Down from $530, this matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon and is the best available. While the deal above from SK hynix is PCIe 3.0, the SN850 features the latest PCIe 4.0 technology. This delivers even faster speeds of 7GB/s read with 5.3GB/s write. That’s right, you can read a 7GB file in just one second, which is crazy fast. I have an SN850 in my gaming desktop and it always provides faster speeds than my system can handle, removing the storage bottleneck from gaming. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking 144Hz displays from $175. With up to $55 in savings available, you’ll enjoy Amazon all-time lows here on multiple options. Having gone from standard 60Hz to 144Hz or greater at my desk, I can attest that it can make a difference in your multiplayer experience. Plus, 1080p gaming is really the sweet spot between performance and quality with most available graphics cards.

  • The SK hynix SSD was designed for those of you who are searching for a reliable and durable solid state drive that will take your computer to the next level. With breakthrough read and write speeds of up to 3500MB/s and 3200MB/s respectively, this NVMe PCIe SSD features a speed up to 6 times faster than traditional SATA SSDs.
  • This NVMe SSD is the world’s first 128-layer NAND flash-based consumer SSD. It comes in a compact M.2 form factor that still allows for up to 500GB or 1 TB of storage in a regular PC unit or a thin laptop.
  • Designed for Your Computer: The SSD NVMe 1TB is designed for the everyday use and can be easily installed on your PC or laptop

