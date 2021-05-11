FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tackle messes when they happen with this GOOLOO 12V car vacuum at $21.50 (Reg. $34)

-
Reg. $34 $21.50

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12V DC Car Vacuum for $21.44 Prime shipped with the code DMUQDG4F at checkout. Down from $33, this saves around $12 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. With an 8000Pa suction, this vacuum cleans up any mess it comes across. The HEPA filter keeps the air clean, and you’ll even find a convenient 15-foot power cord attached to it. It’s also lightweight at around 32-ounces and only measures 3.3-inches in diameter. Plus, the motor can run for up to 30 minutes before it needs to cool off. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you don’t mind stepping down to 5000Pa of suction, then this vacuum is a great choice. Coming in at $20 on Amazon, it’s around $1.50 below the deal above while still tackling messes in your car. It has a slightly longer 16.4-foot cord, giving you just a bit more reach.

For the inside of your home, take a look at these Dyson deals we spotted earlier. You’ll find an extra 15% off refurbished models from $160 with vacuums, air purifiers, and much more available. There’s plenty to see in our roundup, so be sure to give it a look before buying your next vacuum to see if a high-end model is at a can’t-miss price.

More on GOOLOO’s Car Vacuum:

  • Strong Suction & Low Noise: GOOLOO Car Vacuum Cleaner absorbs all dirt quickly and easily. The powerful and durable motor rotates at a max speed of 33000PM per/min, reducing the noise to 75dB, and increasing the suction to 8000Pa
  • Long Cord Design: The 14.8ft/4.5m power cord enables you to clean any hard-to-reach area of your car. Plug and play so you don’t worry about the issue of continuation like cordless handheld vacuum cleaner
  • Upgraded HEPA Filter & Varying Accessories: The Stainless Steel HEPA filter by GOOLOO’s leading technology is washable and durable. You can easily pick up all kinds of dusts, sands, debris, crumbs, liquids and pet hairs in anywhere from your car with using different accessories

