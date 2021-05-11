FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timbuk2 Garage Sale adds new markdowns up to 60% off: MacBook backpacks, more

-
FashionTimbuk2
60% off From $40

Timbuk2 adds new styles to its Garage Sale that’s offering up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Authority Laptop Backpack that’s currently marked down to $79. For comparison, it’s regularly priced at $139. This backpack has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort and the main compartment is large enough to fit a 15-inch MacBook as well as your gear. With graduation season upon us, this would make a fantastic gift idea or a great option for work, as a diaper bag, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Jomashop Graduation Sunglass Sale that’s offering up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

