FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Turn your old HDD or SSD into portable storage with this USB-C enclosure at just $11 on Amazon

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsUGREEN

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB-C 2.5-inch External Hard Drive Enclosure for $11.19 Prime shipped with the code UGREENSD001 at checkout. Down from $16, this saves 30% and is the best available. You’ll find that this enclosure is designed to handle smaller 2.5-inch HDD and SSD devices. Thanks to its USB-C port, you won’t need an adapter to use this enclosure with Apple’s latest MacBooks. However, should you still have a desktop or laptop with USB-A, the included cable handles the transition from Type-C for you with ease. Plus, it’s tool-free, meaning you can install and remove drives in seconds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you already have an external drive, but need to adapt it to work with modern computers, this 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A dongles is a must-have. I keep at least one in my laptop bag at all times just in case I need it. You’ll only spend $3.50 each at Amazon for the adapters, which is fairly budget-friendly all things considered.

In need of a new computer too? The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a great choice. It ships with 8GB of RAM, an i5 processor, and 128GB of storage. Today’s deal pairs well with it thanks to the built-in USB-C ports. It’s on sale for $401.50, which is a huge drop from its normal $629 going rate, so be sure to act quick before the price goes back up.

More on UGREEN’s USB-C External HDD Enclosure:

UGREEN 2.5″ hard drive enclosure can easily connect your 2.5 Inch SSD&HDD to a PC, laptop, game consoles, router for data transfer. It protects the hard disk from outside scratches and makes sata hard drive portable for data storage. Maximize the use of your 2.5″ HDD and SSD again, perfectly protecting what you love and cherish.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals UGREEN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Secure your home with the Argus Pro Camera + Solar Pane...
Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endles...
Amazon will ship this expansive sectional sofa to your ...
This highly-rated aluminum MacBook Stand collapses for ...
Nathan James’ industrial Adler TV Stand tumbles t...
Amazon Lavazza Italian coffee sale from $5: 64-pack K-c...
Razer upgrades new Blade 15 Advanced with 360Hz display...
Upgrade your smart home with the meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Sw...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

LaCie’s d2 Professional 6TB USB-C External Hard Drive drops to new low at $200

$200 Learn More
Save now

Seagate’s 12TB desktop HDD is perfect for Time Machine backups or Plex at $200

$200 Learn More
Review

Tested: Anker’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock is future-proof, compact, and perfect for M1 Macs

Buy now Learn More
Save $45

Seagate’s 10TB Expansion USB 3.0 HDD takes a load off your desktop at $170 (2021 low)

$170 Learn More
Review

Review: SteelSeries Rival 5 adds functionality with 9 programmable buttons [Video]

Learn More
25% off

Secure your home with the Argus Pro Camera + Solar Panel bundle at 25% off, now $78

$79 Learn More

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endless night,’ potential cross-play, more

Learn More
Reg. $900

Amazon will ship this expansive sectional sofa to your door for $654.50 (Reg. $900)

$654.50 Learn More