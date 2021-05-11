Turn your old HDD or SSD into portable storage with this USB-C enclosure at just $11 on Amazon

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB-C 2.5-inch External Hard Drive Enclosure for $11.19 Prime shipped with the code UGREENSD001 at checkout. Down from $16, this saves 30% and is the best available. You’ll find that this enclosure is designed to handle smaller 2.5-inch HDD and SSD devices. Thanks to its USB-C port, you won’t need an adapter to use this enclosure with Apple’s latest MacBooks. However, should you still have a desktop or laptop with USB-A, the included cable handles the transition from Type-C for you with ease. Plus, it’s tool-free, meaning you can install and remove drives in seconds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you already have an external drive, but need to adapt it to work with modern computers, this 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A dongles is a must-have. I keep at least one in my laptop bag at all times just in case I need it. You’ll only spend $3.50 each at Amazon for the adapters, which is fairly budget-friendly all things considered.

In need of a new computer too? The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a great choice. It ships with 8GB of RAM, an i5 processor, and 128GB of storage. Today’s deal pairs well with it thanks to the built-in USB-C ports. It’s on sale for $401.50, which is a huge drop from its normal $629 going rate, so be sure to act quick before the price goes back up.

More on UGREEN’s USB-C External HDD Enclosure:

UGREEN 2.5″ hard drive enclosure can easily connect your 2.5 Inch SSD&HDD to a PC, laptop, game consoles, router for data transfer. It protects the hard disk from outside scratches and makes sata hard drive portable for data storage. Maximize the use of your 2.5″ HDD and SSD again, perfectly protecting what you love and cherish.

