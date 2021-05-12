FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Harvey’s New Eyes, Card Hog, Pocket Anatomy, more

It is now time to gather all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Just be sure to check out the lowest price of 2021 on Apple’s new AirPods Max headphones and the latest iPad Air at $75 off before you dive into all of today’s software deals. Speaking of which, this morning’s collection of Mac and iOS app deals is highlighted by titles like Harvey’s New Eyes, Card Hog, Pocket Anatomy, Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Photobox Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Speech to Text : Voice to Text: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Card Hog: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dark Light Fx: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tomato ToDo-Pomodoro: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Anatomy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FaceStar App: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Coins – Personal account book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: New Gratitude Journal: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SiNKR: A minimalist puzzle: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cover – Noodles Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Crystalline Visual Novel: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Icon Plus – Icon & Logo Design: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Harvey’s New Eyes:

Lily is a shy student of a convent school and life doesn’t go easy on her. Only her remarkable imagination lets her escape the drudgery of everyday life and the tasks of the stern matron. These tasks she attends to with due diligence, no matter how hard or unfair they are. Her innocent, stoic way of following order without further reflection is as tragic as it is eerie. All anger or childlike behavior is buried deep within her.

