Char Broil’s performance grill cover ships with a 2-year fade-free warranty for just $16 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the Char Broil Performance Grill Cover for $15.99 Prime shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $35, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. This cover is designed to fit grills ranging from five to seven burners, as well as larger combo or charcoal grills as well as smokers up to 72-inches. It’s comprised of 18-millimeter polyester fabric that has a built-in sun fade protective liner to keep it in great condition for years to come. Plus, the seams are sealed to resist water, helping prolong your grill’s life. Char Broil also ships it with a 2-year fade-free warranty to give you peace of mind that this cover is made to last. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 8,700 happy at-home pitmasters.

If you have a smaller grill, Char Broil has a three to four burner cover for $15, which could be a better option for you. However, regardless of what size grill you have, you’ll want to pick up a quality meat thermometer. This model from ThermoPro is the one I personally chose for whenever I fire up the grill and it works fantastic. It’ll read a temperature in just a second or two and the backlit display makes it easy to read at night. For $12 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, everyone should own one of these thermometers.

Step up your interior kitchen prep game with pressure cookers deals from $25. There are quite a few different models on sale here, so you’ll want to give it a look for sure. Whether you’re a Star Wars fan or just someone after a budget-focused pressure cooker, we’ve got you covered.

More on Char Broil’s Grill Cover:

Designed to fit 5, 6 or 7 burner gas grills, x-large combo grills, charcoal grills and smokers up to 72 inches wide

Heavy duty Premium cover features 18mil polyester fabric with sun fade protective liner

2 Year fade-free Warranty and adjustable-fit side straps for a more secure fit

Sealed seams for water ressistance and UV protection for fade resistance

Measures 72-inches w x 42-inches H x 24-inches D

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!