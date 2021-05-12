Feed the whole family with Chefman’s Toast-Air Convection Oven/Air Fryer at $90 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the 20-liter Chefman Toast-Air Convection Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, it hovers between $130 and $150 at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. This is a 7-in-1 cooker that’s great for giving your main range a break and for quick countertop air frying. Alongside the 20-liters of capacity, it air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and warms with a variable temperature range from 200 to 450 degrees. That’s large enough for 5.5-pounds of chicken or six slices of bread and it ships with everything you need: broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You could just as well scoop up a dedicated air fryer for less if you don’t need the countertop oven functionality. But if you do, the Black+Decker Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven remains as one of the most affordable and trusted options at just over $70 on Amazon. It carries solid ratings from over 3,100 Amazon customers and provides much of the same functionality as today’s lead deal, just in a smaller package.

More on the Chefman Toast-Air Convection Oven:

Enjoy a variety of delicious dishes with ease and convenience using the Chefman Toast-Air Convection Oven + Air Fryer. No more heating up your kitchen with a full-size oven – get the same results as a traditional convection oven with the convenience of countertop cooking for faster and more evenly cooked food…cooking functions to air fry, bake, broil, convection bake, toast, and warm, as well as a temperature range from 200-450° F to set at the desired temperature.

