Clarks takes 25% off spring favorites: Dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, more

Clarks takes 25% off spring favorites when you apply promo code TAKE25 at checkout. Inside this event you can find dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For a limited time only, the Escalade Step Brown Leather Shoes are currently marked down to $68 and originally were priced at $90. These dress shoes will easily give you a polished look and are great to pair with business attire. The slightly pointed toe gives you a flattering appearance and you can choose from three color options as well. This style was also designed for all-day comfort with a cushioned footbed and elastic inlets to make getting them on a breeze. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Clarks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!