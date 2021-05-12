We are now tracking a notable Disney plush sale over on its official online storefront. Perfect for upcoming birthdays, your special someone, or for your growing collection, shop Disney is now running a notable buy one plush and get the second one for just $5 promotion. Whether it’s an adorable Baby Yoda or Winnie the Pooh plush, just about all of the most famous and beloved Disney franchises are on tap here. Head below for a closer look and more details.

BOGO for $5 Disney plush sale

The Disney plush sale will only be live for a limited time so be sure to jump in now while the prices are right. Simply use code CUDDLES to redeem the special BOGO for $5 pricing here and remember to use code SHIPMAGIC to receive free shipping in orders over $75.

You’ll find plenty of classic Disney characters in the sale here as well as some from Toy Story, but be sure to check out some of the adorable Baby Yoda options as well.

For example, you could score the The Child Plush in Hover Pram plus the 12-inch The Child Plush Pillow for $34.99 after you use the code above. Regularly $53 or so combined, this is nearly 35% off the going rates and the best we can find. The cuddly Baby Yoda pillow here features a soft plush construction with embroidered detailing straight from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and makes for a great kids’ bed dressing or even right on the shelf in your collection:

Rest easy knowing the precious, yet powerful, bounty Grogu, also known as the Child (or ”Baby Yoda”) is safe and snug with this plush pillow. Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, it makes an out of this world addition to your décor.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of the BOGO for $5 Disney plush sale right here for plenty more options and characters.

Then go check out the new Disney LEGO kits and LEGO’s upcoming Marvel collectible minifigure series. We also just got a good look at the new retractible Lightsaber and Boba Fett Prototype Edition collectible, not to mention CASETiFY’s latest Disney collection and deals on the Star Wars Instant Pot multi-cooker right here.

More on the The Child Plush in Hover Pram:

Celebrate the coming of the Child plush figure in his soft ”hover pram” crib as seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+. He’s stronger than you think! Soft, shiny fabric ”hover pram” with printed elements (lined)…Detachable plush figure of the Child…Embroidered features…Faux suede robe with fleecy trim.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!