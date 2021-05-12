Enjoy a cup of pour-over coffee with Amazon’s #1 best-selling filter at just $5 (66% off)

Thalestris Co. (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Willow & Everett Reusable Pour Over Coffee Filter for $4.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $15 normal price and current $10 sale, today’s deal saves 66% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who enjoys a fresh cup of coffee in the morning but is trying to cut down on single-use items in your home, this is a must-have accessory. It fits most carafes including 6-, 8-, and 10-cup brewers and removes the need for having paper filters around. It’s easy to clean and features a fairly small footprint, making it easy to store. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Today’s deal is so budget-focused, it’s hard to find a lower-cost alternative. Really, the only better option on Amazon is a 100-count of unbleached paper filters, which can be picked up for $4.50. These won’t really work stand-alone for pour-over either, as you’ll need a coffee maker for them to work.

Prefer a simpler brewing experience? Right now we’re tracking an Amazon Lavazza Italian coffee sale with prices as low as $5. There, you’ll find 64-packs of K-cups, beans, and much more. This is a great way to stock up on coffee as we head into spring and summer, jumpstarting your mornings and giving you extra fuel on the weekends.

More on Willow & Everett’s Filter:

IMPROVE YOUR BREWING EXPERIENCE: This stainless steel coffee cone dripper fits most branded coffee carafes including the 6, 8 & 10 cup coffee makers & drippers & eliminates the need for paper filters without scratching it

TRUE COFFEE TASTE: Dual filter technology & high-quality 18/8 stainless steel. The design prevents any grounds from getting in your coffee while allowing the oils and nutrients to pass through to your cup

GOOD FOR THE ENVIRONMENT & YOUR WALLET: An eco-friendly choice that eliminates the need for disposable paper filters that are expensive and wasteful

