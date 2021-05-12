Get faster, more reliable Wi-Fi with this highly-rated 5GHz Router: now $99 (Reg. $139)

Even if you pay for superfast internet, your router might be letting you down. The Tenda AC23 Smart WiFi Router helps you wave goodbye to buffering, with dual bands and a built-in signal booster. You can get it today for only $99 (Reg. $139) at 9to5Toys Specials.

In times past, internet connections were often quite slow. But today, service in major cities is usually very good. The weak link is almost always Wi-Fi signal strength — either because your router isn’t powerful enough, or there is too much interference from other networks.

With seven external aerials and signal boosting built in, the Tenda AC23 should deliver strong signals throughout your home. It also has dual-band wireless technology, covering both 2.4GHz and 5GHz. This allows the router to bypass interference and find a clear channel, even in crowded neighborhoods.

By utilizing both wireless bands, the AC23 is capable of delivering up to 2033Mbps via Wi-Fi. That means gaming with zero lag, movies without buffering, and much faster software updates. The router utilizes 4×4 MU-MIMO technology on the 5GHz band to provide fast connections for multiple devices. It also offers support for gigabit fibre connections and the IPv6 protocol.

Rated at 4.3 stars from over 300 customer reviews on Amazon, this router is a great connectivity upgrade for any home or office.

Order today for just $99 to get the Tenda router at 29% off the standard retail price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!