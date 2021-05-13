FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest complete DC TV show sale has classic Batman animated series and more

From $25

Following up all of the classic movies that went on sale earlier in the week, Apple is back to fill its iTunes storefront with a collection of discounted DC complete series. Ranging from some classic animated series to more recent live-action adaptions of the iconic superheroes starting at $25. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple kicks off DC complete series sale

After reports that DC fans will have a LEGO Batman Tumbler set to look forward to later in the year, we’re now seeing a selection of complete TV show series from the expanded DC universe. Starting at $25, you’ll find the entire runs of animated Batman series to recent CW shows and more. These are also some of the best prices to date and a great chance to load up your library of content to start binging a new series.

And then don’t forget that Apple also kicked off massive $8 movie sale earlier in the week that’s discounting a selection of fan-favorite comedies, classic flicks, and more. Plus, the week’s $1 movie rental is still up for the taking alongside everything else in our media guide today.

