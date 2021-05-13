Bella’s Pro 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer hits one of its best prices yet at $45 (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $44.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100 at Best Buy, today’s deal is a straight 55% off, $5 below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Alongside the built-in preset cooking modes including air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, keep warm, and dehydrate, this models sports a 6-quart capacity and adjustable temperature settings. From there, you’ll find the touchscreen controls, a 60-minute timer with auto shut-off, and a matte black finish that will fit right in with most kitchen decor. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Best Buy customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below.

The Chefman TurboFry 2-quart Air Fryer is a great alternative here that comes in at slightly less. But all things considered, you’re getting a much smaller air fryer (which may or may not be ideal) and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better per-quart value than today’s lead deal. If you’re in the market for a dedicated air fryer, these daily deals have become your best bet to avoid paying full price, and today’s 6-quart is no exception there.

Check out today’s wood-pellet Gold box grill deal for a new all-time low to upgrade your summer BBQs, then dive into our home goods guide for even more. OXO’s Etched Box Grater with removable zester is still at the Amazon all-time low, just be sure to check out some of our DIY tool offers as well to ready your space for the sunny months including this Home Depot DEWALT event, these CRAFTSMAN bit set deals, and everything you’ll find right here.

More on the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and powerful 1700 watt heating system deliver fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 5 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, homemade 9” pizza and guilt free donuts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!