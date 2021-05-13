LIFX HomeKit-enabled Color BR30 RGB LED Smart Bulb works with Alexa/Assistant too at $40

Amazon is offering the LIFX Color BR30 HomeKit-enabled RGB LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb for $39.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked there only once before. Delivering compatibility with the three major smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, you’ll enjoy the ability to command this bulb with a multitude of devices. Plus, it delivers 1,100-lumens of brightness to your home, which is quite bright all things considered. You won’t need a hub to use it either, as it connects directly to your Wi-Fi network. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While not HomeKit-compatible, Wyze Bulb Color is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. You can pick up two for $27 at Amazon, which makes the bulbs just $13.50 each. Featuring integrations with both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll still be able to use this bulb with the latest Echo Shows that were released earlier today. Ready to learn more? Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Did you see the all-new Echo Show? It just launched yesterday and brought with it refreshed designs, better video fidelity, and an upgraded camera. Both the 5- and 8-inch models were updated as well, alongside an all-new Echo Show Kids Edition for the younger ones in your life. Learn all about it in our announcement coverage right here.

More on LIFX’s Color HomeKit LED Bulb:

LIFX Color BR30 1100 lumens, Billions of Colors and Whites, Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, No bridge required, Works with Alexa, Hey Google, HomeKit and Siri.

Full color: 550 billion possible color steps. RGBW LEDs for richer colors and huge 1500-9000K white range.

Indoor/Outdoor: use this as a can light indoor, or outside with IP65 weatherproof rating and -22°F “Freezing Function”.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!