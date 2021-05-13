FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hardcover National Geo Kids First Big Book of Why drops to $6 at Amazon + more from $3.50

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesNational Geographic
Reg. $9+ From $3.50

Amazon is now offering the hardcover National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Why for $6.22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $15, this one has hovered between $9 and $13.50 over the last several months and is now at the lowest price we can find. This Amazon best-seller is geared towards pre-schoolers and uses an interactive question-and-answer format. You’ll find “lively information, hands-on games, simple recipes, crafts, and more,” to quench your little monsters curiosity appetite. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. More children’s book deals and details below. 

More kids’ book deals:

Then go check out this deal on the Hover-1 Switch 2-in-1 electric skateboard/scooter for kids, all of the upcoming Mario Bros. LEGO kits, and our latest roundup of 2021 LEGO kit deals from $12. Disney is also still offer a notable buy one get one for $5 sale event on a wide range of plushies including Baby Yoda and much more right here

More on the National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Why:

An essential parent reference, The Big Book of Why invites children to ask big questions, think big thoughts, and get answers that are accurate, engaging, level-appropriate, and based on sound educational findings. It helps prepare preschoolers for school in an interactive way-the very best way to foster learning at this age, according to research. Highly photographic and playful, this big book is an adventure in exploration.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

National Geographic

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsonite’s leather backpack is $40 off along wit...
Let the LectroFan White Noise Machine sing you to sleep...
Monitors up to $420 off: MSI 34-inch, Dell 40-inch 5K T...
Govee’s indoor/outdoor weather station displays t...
Score a 2-pack of ESR’s affordable AirTags Keycha...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Char...
Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $50, M...
Just $10 scores you this highly-rated aluminum 7-in-1 U...
Show More Comments

Related

Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More
80% off

Digital PlayStation games/DLC from $2: MK 11, Crash, Contra, Thief, Little Nightmares, more

From $2 Learn More
25% off

RDS Mario Kart Deluxe Switch Carrying Case drops to $15 + more accessories up to 25% off

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

$40 Learn More
Save 35%

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Aluminum Stand $9 (Save 35%), more

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $50, Mega Man X Collection 1 + 2 $20, more

$50 Learn More

Nordstrom’s Swing Guide will have you ready for golf and tennis season with gear for the entire family

Learn More

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

Learn More