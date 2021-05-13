FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Old Navy Sitewide Event takes up to 50% off with deals from $10: Shorts, jeans, shoes, more

Update your wardrobe for spring with the latest Old Navy Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and deals from just $10. Plus, take 30% off select styles at checkout. Note: those styles are marked underneath the price. During this sale you can find deals on workout wear, jeans, shorts, shoes, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Go-Dry Shade StretchTech Shorts that are currently marked down to $22 and originally were priced at $35. These shorts are awesome for everyday wear and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. These shorts are also stretch-infused and great for golf outings, hikes, or casual events. Plus, you can choose from four versatile color options and they have front and back pockets to store essentials. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

