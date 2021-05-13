FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a 2-pack of ESR’s affordable AirTags Keychains for just $11 (Save 27%)

Reg. $15 $11

ESR’s official Amazon storefront currently offers a 2-pack of its AirTags Silicone Keychain Cases for $10.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $15, today’s offer amounts to the very first discount we’ve seen and scores you 27% in savings. These AirTags cases provide an affordable way to clip Apple’s item finders onto your keychain, backpack, and more. The silicone cases hold everything in place while still showing off the signature white plastic and stainless steel design and features an integrated keyring clip to round out the package. Reviews are still coming in, but other ESR accessories are highly-rated. Head below for more.

Having already made our list of the best AirTags cases, ESR’s offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. While these were already some of the most affordable offerings out there before the discount, the added savings make these a no-brainer for holding out until some more premium models launch later in the year or just if you don’t need that high-end of a case.

But speaking of premium, Nomad just expanded its collection of AirTags accessories earlier in the week with its new Rugged Keychain. Delivering a much more durable design than the featured ESR model, this one also doubles as a pet tag for getting your furry friend in on the item-finding action. Get all of the details in our launch coverage to learn how you can lock-in a pre-order discount.

ESR AirTags Keychain features:

Only compatible with AirTag (2021); package includes 2 keychains; Tag not included. Flexible, tough, and grippy silicone safely holds onto your Tag and takes just seconds to put on. Easy-to-use keychain clips quickly and securely onto your keyring, bag, or any other loop. Open design on both sides keeps your Tag’s signal strong and stable. Smooth finish lets you clean off dust and grime with a quick wipe or rinse

