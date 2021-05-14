FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Leather bags, toiletry kits, RFID wallets, more up to 60% off with deals from $10 Prime shipped

Woot is now offering up to 60% off Aaron Leather bags, backpacks, toiletry kits, and more. You can score the Aaron Leather Goods Casual Small Backpack for $39.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $60 at Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This leather bag is a compact option that looks far more expensive than it is, and is even a solid option for youngsters with a penchant for leather goods and a cotton lined interior. You’ll also find “heavy duty gauge” YYK zippers, a two-way compartment for smaller goods, and padded/adjustable shoulder straps. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below. 

If the leather isn’t doing anything for you there above, take a look at the Carhartt Mini Backpack from $33 instead. This is another great, mini option to grab and go with that carries solid 4+ star ratings and a nice fleece-lined front pocket for your tech essentials. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot leather bag sale for options starting from $10 including RFID wallets, messenger bags, toiletry kits, and more up to 67% off

Then check out some of our other ongoing bag deals including these Samsonite, Targus and Carhartt models from $16 as well as these Moleskine and Herschel options. Then go dive into the Timbuk2 Garage Sale at up to 60% off and hit up our coverage of the brand’s new 2.0 Collection

More on the Aaron Leather Small Leather Backpack:

STURDY AND DURABLE – Handcrafted By The Leather Artisans That Uses The Finest Leather, High-Quality Cotton Lining, Heavy Duty Genuine YKK Zippers And Puller With Leather. SPACIOUS AND VERSATILE – Two-Way Zipper Compartment | Multi-Functional Pockets, Zipper pocket inside with organzier, Comfortable Padded/Adjustable Shoulder Strap

