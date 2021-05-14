Macy’s Weekend Event takes 40-60% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Nike, more from $20

Macy’s Weekend Event takes 40 to 60% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Nine West, Nike, Free People, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the PGA Tour Moisture-Wicking Golf Shorts. This style is currently marked down to $32 and originally went for $65. These shorts are stretch-infused, which is great for your golf swing and the material wicks away sweat to help keep you comfortable. This style is available in four color options and the length is timeless to wear for years to come. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Hit the jump to score additional deals from Macy’s and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!