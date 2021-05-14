FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Macy’s Weekend Event takes 40-60% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Nike, more from $20

-
FashionMacy's
60% off From $20

Macy’s Weekend Event takes 40 to 60% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Nine West, Nike, Free People, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the PGA Tour Moisture-Wicking Golf Shorts. This style is currently marked down to $32 and originally went for $65. These shorts are stretch-infused, which is great for your golf swing and the material wicks away sweat to help keep you comfortable. This style is available in four color options and the length is timeless to wear for years to come. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Hit the jump to score additional deals from Macy’s and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Macy's

About the Author

DSW Athletic Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Bro...
Nordstrom’s Swing Guide will have you ready for g...
Old Navy Sitewide Event takes up to 50% off with deals ...
The North Face, Marmot, Columbia, more extra 20% off du...
Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, ASIC...
adidas takes 30% off collaboration styles: Pharrell Wil...
L. L. Bean digs up vintage summer looks straight from t...
Sperry launches ‘Float’ waterproof shoe col...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
40% off

Lands’ End Friends and Family Event takes up to 40% off sitewide: Swimsuits, shorts, more

From $16 Learn More
85% off

Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 85% off Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, Rockport, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Old Navy Sitewide Event takes up to 50% off with deals from $10: Shorts, jeans, shoes, more

From $10 Learn More
70% off

Banana Republic Factory takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 40% off your purchase

+ 40% off Learn More
Save now

Apple $5 weekend movie sale discounts classic Samuel L. Jackson flicks

$5 Learn More
Reg. $40

Secure the hardcover Game Console 2.0 Photographic History book down at $34

$34 Learn More
Save 28%

Anker’s new weekend sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, more from $11

From $11 Learn More