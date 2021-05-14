Amazon takes up to 20% off meross Alexa/HomeKit garage door openers from $40

meross via Amazon is offering its Smart Garage Door Opener for $39.99 shipped when you clip the on on-page coupon. That shaves 20% off the usual rate to match the lowest price of the year. This smart gadget can outfit compatible garage doors to open, close, and communicate status via any Alexa or Assistant compatible device. You can use simple voice commands or the app remote to keep your home and garage safe, and opt for text alerts whenever your garage door is opened by somebody else, or forced open manually. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 870 customers. See below for more.

If you’re looking to double down on your Apple ecosystem, meross via Amazon also offers a HomeKit compatible version for $45. It offers all the same smart features, but with some added Apple leverage for your smart home. Alternatively, you can save a few bucks opting for the smart garage door upgrade kit at $30. It elevates your existing garage door opener to operate with Alexa and Google Assistant, among other smart device systems. Whatever you choose, remember to clip the on-page coupon to take full advantage of today’s savings. Each option has garnered 4+ star ratings from over 4,000 combined customers.

You can add even more exciting smart capabilities to your home with Samsung’s 85-inch 4K Smart TV at a full $501 off. Plus, Phillips Hue is bundling a HomeKit motion sensor with select outdoor lights for absolutely FREE. These deals are just a drop in the bucket compared to everything you can find in our smart home guide, so take your time finding the perfect new additions to elevate your home life.

meross Smart Garage Door Opener features:

Remote Control: You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee!

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Easy to Install: Installation is much easier than you may think

