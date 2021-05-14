Prep for spring vacations with a 1500A portable jump starter at $36 (38% off)

NEXPOWER-US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A Portable Jump Starter for $35.99 shipped with the code L3K9L7DK and when you clip the on-page coupon. This shaves 38% from its normal going rate at Amazon and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. With the ability to jump-start up to 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engines, this portable battery can handle just about any vehicle on the road. This can be super useful if you’re ever stranded with a dead battery in your vehicle. There’s even a built-in LED that has three different lighting modes including flashlight, SOS, and strobe. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If your vehicle doesn’t have a battery that frequently dies, then today’s deal might not be a need for your road trips. However, everyone should have Anker’s PowerCore Slim 10000 PD. It’s an absolute must if you’re wanting to get something a bit smaller. The main thing to keep in mind here is that it won’t power a car, but, it’ll easily recharge your iPhone or iPad. Offering a 10000mAh capacity and 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, this portable battery is just $15 Prime shipped.

When you arrive home, have the garage auto-open for you. Right now we’re tracking a deal on meross Alexa/HomeKit garage door openers priced from $40 with up to 20% in savings available. These work with both Alexa and HomeKit, allowing for multiple ecosystem tie-ins.

More on NEXPOWER’s 1500A Portable Jump Starter:

More Powerful Booster: With 1500A peak current, NEXPOW Jump Starter can start all 7L gasoline engines and 5.5L diesel, including cars, truck, SUV, motorcycle, ATV and boat.

A Life Saver: The Super-Bright LED light has 3 light modes with Flashlight, SOS light, Strobe light and which comes in handy in case of an emergency and outdoor adventures.

Protections: Intelligent jump cables built-in 8 upgraded protections, particularly spark-proof, reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection. Flashing light and beep will tell you wrong operations.

