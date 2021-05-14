TCL’s Alto 8+ Bluetooth Sound Bar with wireless sub falls to $70 for today only (Reg. up to $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200, this one has fetched between $138 and $190 at Amazon over the last few months and is now up to 63% off the listing price for the best we can find. This is a particularly deep discount on a high quality home entertainment center audio upgrade with integrated 4K streaming and access to “tens of thousands of Alexa skills, channels, and apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video,” and more. The built-in subwoofer is complemented by voice command action and three listening modes focusing on movies, music, and news. Connectivity options here include HDMI, optical audio, Bluetooth, and USB. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if that’s still a little pricey for your needs, worry not, the TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel 80W Dolby Digital Sound Bar with Bluetooth goes for $49 at Amazon. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,600 happy customers and will be a solid upgrade over built-in solutions with integrated Bluetooth streaming and Dolby digital audio.

We also have a notable deal live on the regularly $130 Monoprice Bluetooth Soundbar and wireless sub at $85along with the rest of the offers in our home theater deal hub. These include a series of 4K smart TVs starting from just $465, this ongoing price drop on Apple TV 4K, and some rare deals on Sonos audio gear from $99, just to name a few.

More on the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar:

Fire TV edition – With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the sound bar system, the TCL Sound Bar delivers a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and stunning sound in a single device. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

Stunning cinematic sound – Bring the excitement of cinematic sound into your home. Engineered to provide impressive acoustic performance, with carefully tuned drivers and dopoundsy digital plus for clear, dynamic and immersive sound.

