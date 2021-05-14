FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TCL’s Alto 8+ Bluetooth Sound Bar with wireless sub falls to $70 for today only (Reg. up to $200)

-
wootHome TheaterTCL
Reg. $200 $70

Today only, Woot is offering the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200, this one has fetched between $138 and $190 at Amazon over the last few months and is now up to 63% off the listing price for the best we can find. This is a particularly deep discount on a high quality home entertainment center audio upgrade with integrated 4K streaming and access to “tens of thousands of Alexa skills, channels, and apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video,” and more. The built-in subwoofer is complemented by voice command action and three listening modes focusing on movies, music, and news. Connectivity options here include HDMI, optical audio, Bluetooth, and USB. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if that’s still a little pricey for your needs, worry not, the TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel 80W Dolby Digital Sound Bar with Bluetooth goes for $49 at Amazon. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,600 happy customers and will be a solid upgrade over built-in solutions with integrated Bluetooth streaming and Dolby digital audio. 

We also have a notable deal live on the regularly $130 Monoprice Bluetooth Soundbar and wireless sub at $85along with the rest of the offers in our home theater deal hub. These include a series of 4K smart TVs starting from just $465, this ongoing price drop on Apple TV 4K, and some rare deals on Sonos audio gear from $99, just to name a few.  

More on the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar:

  • Fire TV edition – With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the sound bar system, the TCL Sound Bar delivers a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and stunning sound in a single device. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.
  • Stunning cinematic sound – Bring the excitement of cinematic sound into your home. Engineered to provide impressive acoustic performance, with carefully tuned drivers and dopoundsy digital plus for clear, dynamic and immersive sound.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

Home Theater

TCL

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Monoprice’s Bluetooth Soundbar + wireless sub upg...
Samsung’s 55-inch 2020 Crystal 4K AirPlay 2 Smart...
Prev-gen Apple TV 4K drops to best price of the year fr...
TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android Smartphone hits one o...
Sonos launches refurbished sale with $150 off Sub, Beam...
Toshiba launches new 4K Fire TV lineup to freshen up yo...
LG’s 2020 4K Smart OLED TV with AirPlay 2 + $120 ...
AirPods Pro are down to the second-best price of the ye...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $130

Monoprice’s Bluetooth Soundbar + wireless sub upgrades your audio for $85 shipped (Reg. $130)

$85 Learn More
37% off

Amazon adds Bluetooth to your car with this receiver at $9.50 Prime shipped (37% off)

$9.50 Learn More
Save 64%

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds undercuts AirPods at just $32

$32 Learn More
$2,200 off

Sony’s 2021 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $898 ($250 off) + more from $500

From $500 Learn More
Review

Review: Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT adds Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth [Video]

Learn More
50% off

This Wi-Fi grill thermometer with four probes upgrades your BBQ setup at a low of $50 (50% off)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $40

Secure the hardcover Game Console 2.0 Photographic History book down at $34

$34 Learn More
Save 28%

Anker’s new weekend sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, more from $11

From $11 Learn More