Tidy up your home theater by hanging your TV on the wall with this $27.50 mount

PERLESMITH (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Full Motion TV Wall Mount for $27.49 shipped with the code LF745OFF at checkout. Normally $50, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. There’s nothing like seeing a TV floating on the wall with no cables running to it as you watch a movie with the family. This mount allows you to do just that, supporting displays ranging from 37- to 75-inches and everything in-between. Plus, the full-motion feature means you can easily turn the display to face your bed, office, kitchen, or any other area. It also fits studs that are 16-, 18-, or 24-inches apart. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the full-motion feature for this 37- to 70-inch flat wall mount. It comes in at $25 on Amazon, saving you a few bucks when compared to the deal above.. While you’ll not be able to turn your display left or right, it does support tilt for making sure you have the perfect angle.

Looking to add a new TV to your home theater? Well, we’ve found a deal for you to check out today. Right now, Samsung’s 85-inch QLED 4K Smart UHDTV is over $500 off its normal going rate, bringing Alexa and Assistant into the mix at the same time. Don’t forget to swing by our deal coverage to find out more.

PERLESMITH TV Wall Mount features:

UNIVERSAL TV COMPATIBILITY – Our TV wall mount fits most 37″-75″ flat panel TVs weighing up to 132lbs. It is suitable for wood stud distance from 16 – 24 inches. VESA pattern (mounting holes) is compatible with 200X100mm (8″x4″) 200X200mm(8″x8″) 300X200mm (12″x8″) 300X300mm (12″x12″) 400X300mm (16″x12″) 400X400mm (16″x16″) 600X400mm (24″x16″)

