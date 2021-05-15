FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Basics deals from $11: Microfiber cloths, Thunderbolt 3/USB-C hubs, more (Up to 33% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
33% off From $11

Amazon is offering a 24-pack of its Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $12.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 19% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.69 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Once armed with these ultra-soft, non-abrasive microfiber cloths, you’ll be ready to delicately clean all kinds of surfaces. Amazon touts that each one of these is gentle enough that it “will not scratch paints, coats or other surfaces.” Every single one can be used with or without chemical cleaners and is able to absorb eight times its own weight. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Amazon Basics discounts priced as low as $11.

More Amazon Basics deals:

Keep the ball rolling when checking out some of the other deals we’ve recently published. Examples include these 4- and 8-pack IRWIN kits at $4 per clamp, an Amazon Basics LED lamp at $19.50, and even a 158-piece tool kit for $37. And in case you missed it, knives and multi-tools are on sale from $4 Prime shipped.

24-pack of Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths features:

  • Ultra soft, non-abrasive microfiber cloths will not scratch paints, coats or other surfaces
  • Cleans with or without chemical cleaners, leaves lint and streak free results
  • Absorbs eight times its own weight
  • Pack comes with three different towel colors (blue, yellow, and white)
  • Rinse and reuse 100’s of times
  • Imported; 90% Polyester 10% Polyamide

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

This aluminum MacBook stand is only $7.50 Prime shipped...
These 4- and 8-pack IRWIN kits expand your DIY abilitie...
Have the best yard in the neighborhood with Scotts gard...
Amazon multi-tool sale from $4: Gentleman’s Hardw...
Prep for spring vacations with a 1500A portable jump st...
Tidy up your home theater by hanging your TV on the wal...
Enjoy a fresh cup of coffee with 25% off this highly-ra...
Aircraft-grade steel cables uphold NewAge’s Pro W...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand $23, more

From $6 Learn More
Save 35%

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Aluminum Stand $9 (Save 35%), more

From $9 Learn More
42% off

Smartphone Accessories: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $22, more

From $7 Learn More
Save 28%

Anker’s new weekend sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit FlyBuds C1 Earbuds $59.50 (Reg. $70), more

From $6 Learn More
Save 35%

Anker’s PowerExtend 30W USB-C Cube returns to low at $30, more from $15 (Up to 35% off)

From $15 Learn More
25% off

Cash in on Amazon Basics all-time lows from $22: Bulbs, vacuum seal system, more (Up to 25% off)

From $22 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Purple iPhone 12 mini FREE, Apple TV 4K sees rare discount, AirPods Max hit 2021 low, more

Learn More