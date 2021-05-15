Amazon Basics deals from $11: Microfiber cloths, Thunderbolt 3/USB-C hubs, more (Up to 33% off)

Amazon is offering a 24-pack of its Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $12.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 19% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.69 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Once armed with these ultra-soft, non-abrasive microfiber cloths, you’ll be ready to delicately clean all kinds of surfaces. Amazon touts that each one of these is gentle enough that it “will not scratch paints, coats or other surfaces.” Every single one can be used with or without chemical cleaners and is able to absorb eight times its own weight. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Amazon Basics discounts priced as low as $11.

More Amazon Basics deals:

Keep the ball rolling when checking out some of the other deals we’ve recently published. Examples include these 4- and 8-pack IRWIN kits at $4 per clamp, an Amazon Basics LED lamp at $19.50, and even a 158-piece tool kit for $37. And in case you missed it, knives and multi-tools are on sale from $4 Prime shipped.

24-pack of Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths features:

Ultra soft, non-abrasive microfiber cloths will not scratch paints, coats or other surfaces

Cleans with or without chemical cleaners, leaves lint and streak free results

Absorbs eight times its own weight

Pack comes with three different towel colors (blue, yellow, and white)

Rinse and reuse 100’s of times

Imported; 90% Polyester 10% Polyamide

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!