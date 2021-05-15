FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon multi-tool sale from $4: Gentleman’s Hardware, Slice, more (Up to 71% off)

Amazon is offering the Gentlemen’s Hardware 3-Piece Multi-Tool Kit for $11.01 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 42% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This batch of multi-tools prepares you to tackle plethora of things. You’ll get three different styles that take the shape of a credit card, carabiner, and keychain. With all of these there’s really no reason you’ll ever be caught without one. You’ll garner blades, a flashlight, ruler, and the list goes on. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find similar gear up to 71% off.

More multi-tools and knives on sale:

We’re just getting started. You can still cash in on True Utility’s FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool at $10.50 Prime shipped alongside even more from $5. Plus, there are still deals on Swiss Army, Kershaw, Smith & Wesson multi-tools and knives from $8. And if you’d like to get in shape, check out these workout equipment discounts from $64 in addition to Weider’s Pro Weight Bench Kit at $143.50.

Gentlemen’s Hardware 3-Piece Multi-Tool Kit features:

  • Set includes 3 of our best-selling, everyday tools – Credit Card Multi Tool, Backpack Carabiner Multi Tool, & Pocket Keychain Multi Tool with Flashlight
  • All tools are constructed of a durbale stainless steel that will not bend or break in use
  • All 3 multi tools are securely packaged in a printed box measuring 9.45″ L x 4.5″ W x 1.25″ H

