Have the best yard in the neighborhood with Scotts gardening products from $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a variety of Scotts gardening products priced from $7 Prime shipped. Our favorite from here is MossEx, which is down to $10.27 from its normal $13 or so going rate. This saves you 21% and marks a new low on Amazon that we’ve tracked. Designed to kill moss in your yard, and not the lawn itself, this can help develop nice and thick grass over the spring. Not only does this contain the necessary ingredients to neutralize moss in a yard, but it also has nutrients to help fertilize and promote healthy development of the lawn. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

If you just have a few problem areas in the yard that aren’t wanting to grow grass, then we recommend you opt for this 3-pound bag of fast grow grass seed instead. Designed to germinate in 7- to 14-days, this is ideal for scenarios where you have smaller dead patches in a yard that you’d like to fill in. It costs just $10, carrying a 4.1/5 star rating from over 1,500 happy homeowners.

Once you’re done with yard work, check out the meross Wi-Fi smart garage door opener. It’s down to $40 right now, offering the ability to enjoy both smartphone- and voice-controlled access to your garage. Plus, you can now program the garage door into smart home automations through Alexa or HomeKit.

More on Scotts MossEx Moss Killer:

Scotts MossEx kills moss, not lawns and helps develop thick grass

Best applied during winter or spring when the lawn is moist and tall grass has been mowed to expose low-growing moss

This moss control product also contains nutrients to green your lawn

Apply using a Scotts broadcast, rotary, drop, or Wizz spreader

Treats up to 5, 000 sq. ft.

