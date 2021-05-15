Home Depot cuts up to $500 off RYOBI electric zero turn mowers, power stations, more from $65

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers a wide selection of outdoor gear including electric lawn mowers, portable power stations, and other battery-powered outdoor gear from $65. Our favorite deal is RYOBI’s 42-inch 75Ah Battery-powered Zero Turn Lawn Mower for $3,499 shipped. This is a $500 discount from its normal going rate and is the best available.

As someone who just upgraded from a walk-behind to a riding mower, I can absolutely attest to the increased time and efficiency you can find with today’s purchase. For me, it made mowing a 15-minute task from what was a 1.5- to 2-hour chore. RYOBI’s riding mower features the ability to handle up to 2.5-acres on a single charge of the battery, meaning you’ll never have to worry about oil or gas again. Plus, with zero turn capabilities, you can finally cut perfect lawn stripes like professional crews do. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Electric lawn mowers are far from the only items being discounted here. There’s also Jackery Portable Power Stations and Solar Panels on sale from $479 (with other brands from $349), as well as up to $50 off other lawn tools from various manufacturers. In all, Home Depot is upgrading your entire outdoor living and care kit, making it easy for you to dump fossil fuels and go for a more economical offering at the same time.

After you finish taking care of the yard, fertilize it with Scotts lawn care products that are on sale today as well. Pricing starts at $7 and there are a variety of options to choose from here. Our favorite is MossEx, which helps reduce and remove moss from your yard for a healthier turf overall.

More on RYOBI’s Zero Turn Mower:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48-Volt Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 75 Ah Batteries and 4 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 2.5 acres on a single charge. The durable 42 in. steel deck is equipped with 2 precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position Manual Deck Adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time. The advanced control panel activates the blades, slow speed function, LED headlights, and displays the battery level and run-time. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

