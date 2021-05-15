These 4- and 8-pack IRWIN kits expand your DIY abilities at $4 per clamp (Up to 27% off)

Amazon is offering the IRWIN QUICK-GRIP 8-piece Clamp Set for $29.98 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This affordable 8-piece clamp kit is bound to come in handy for woodworking and a wide variety of other project types. Each unit features non-marring grip pads to ensure scratches and scuffs aren’t left behind. Four bundled mini bar clamps can evenly distribute 150 pounds of force. Each piece in this set is “constructed of high-tech reinforced resin for strength and durability.” Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another batch of discounted IRWIN clamps for $16.

We’ve also spotted the four IRWIN QUICK-GRIP One-Handed Clamps for $15.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If a smaller set satisfy your DIY needs, check out this kit that forfeits IRWIN Handi-Clamps found in the deal above. This way you can cash in at a lower overall price point while still managing to nicely expand your toolset. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not tackle your lawn with today’s Amazon Gold Box with Scotts products from $7? You can also cash in on this NewAge Pro Wall Mounted Shelf at $95, grab ClosetMaid’s Pantry Cabinet for $109, or even snag a 158-piece tool kit at $37 shipped. See what other discounts may be up your alley when perusing our home goods guide.

IRWIN QUICK-GRIP 8-piece Clamp Set features:

Mini Bar clamps exert up to 150 psi. of clamping pressure

Handi-Clamps feature QUICK-RELEASE triggers for fast and easy positioning

All clamps constructed of high-tech reinforced resin for strength and durability

Backed by the IRWIN Lifetime

