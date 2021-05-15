FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

These 4- and 8-pack IRWIN kits expand your DIY abilities at $4 per clamp (Up to 27% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsIRWIN
27% off $4 each

Amazon is offering the IRWIN QUICK-GRIP 8-piece Clamp Set for $29.98 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This affordable 8-piece clamp kit is bound to come in handy for woodworking and a wide variety of other project types. Each unit features non-marring grip pads to ensure scratches and scuffs aren’t left behind. Four bundled mini bar clamps can evenly distribute 150 pounds of force. Each piece in this set is “constructed of high-tech reinforced resin for strength and durability.” Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another batch of discounted IRWIN clamps for $16.

We’ve also spotted the four IRWIN QUICK-GRIP One-Handed Clamps for $15.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If a smaller set satisfy your DIY needs, check out this kit that forfeits IRWIN Handi-Clamps found in the deal above. This way you can cash in at a lower overall price point while still managing to nicely expand your toolset. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not tackle your lawn with today’s Amazon Gold Box with Scotts products from $7? You can also cash in on this NewAge Pro Wall Mounted Shelf at $95, grab ClosetMaid’s Pantry Cabinet for $109, or even snag a 158-piece tool kit at $37 shipped. See what other discounts may be up your alley when perusing our home goods guide.

IRWIN QUICK-GRIP 8-piece Clamp Set features:

  • Mini Bar clamps exert up to 150 psi. of clamping pressure
  • Handi-Clamps feature QUICK-RELEASE triggers for fast and easy positioning
  • All clamps constructed of high-tech reinforced resin for strength and durability
  • Backed by the IRWIN Lifetime

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

IRWIN

About the Author

Amazon Basics deals from $11: Microfiber cloths, Thunde...
This aluminum MacBook stand is only $7.50 Prime shipped...
Have the best yard in the neighborhood with Scotts gard...
Amazon multi-tool sale from $4: Gentleman’s Hardw...
Prep for spring vacations with a 1500A portable jump st...
Tidy up your home theater by hanging your TV on the wal...
Enjoy a fresh cup of coffee with 25% off this highly-ra...
Aircraft-grade steel cables uphold NewAge’s Pro W...
Show More Comments

Related

27% off

Transform your home with Amazon’s 9-piece paint roller kit: $13 (All-time low, Save 27%)

$13 Learn More
46% off

New low hits Amazon’s official World Travel Plug Adapter Set at $7 Prime shipped (Save 46%)

$7 Learn More
43% off

CRAFTSMAN bit sets fall as low as $5.50 Prime shipped (Up to 43% off)

From $5.50 Learn More
71% off

Amazon multi-tool sale from $4: Gentleman’s Hardware, Slice, more (Up to 71% off)

From $4 Learn More
25% off

Cash in on Amazon Basics all-time lows from $22: Bulbs, vacuum seal system, more (Up to 25% off)

From $22 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Purple iPhone 12 mini FREE, Apple TV 4K sees rare discount, AirPods Max hit 2021 low, more

Learn More
33% off

Amazon Basics deals from $11: Microfiber cloths, Thunderbolt 3/USB-C hubs, more (Up to 33% off)

From $11 Learn More
Up to $500 off

Home Depot cuts up to $500 off RYOBI electric zero turn mowers, power stations, more from $65

From $65 Learn More