Microsoft’s AT&T Surface Duo falls to new low in multiple options from $600 ($400 off)

Today only, Woot is offering the AT&T Microsoft Surface Duo Android Smartphone from $599.99 Prime shipped in multiple storage options. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally retailing for $1,400, earlier this year it received a permanent drop to $1,000, though Best Buy still charges $1,350 right now. For further comparison, our last mention was of an unlocked variant with free headphones at $699. Today’s deal delivers at least $400 in savings and is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time.

If you’re after a unique foldable phone, the Surface Duo is up to the task. It has a dual AMOLED display that gives a unique overall experience thanks to a 360-degree hinge in the middle. It can be folded closed when not in use like a book, 180-degrees flat for enjoying larger-form content, or even backward and used like a typical smartphone. You’ll find both the 128GB and 256GB models on sale here, alongside USB-C charging, an 11MP camera, and more. Rated 4/5 stars, and you can get a closer look in our previous coverage.

On a tighter budget? Give Google’s Pixel 4a. a look at $349. Given that, even on sale, the Surface Duo starts at $600 above, you’ll be saving at least $251 going with the Pixel 4a. It offers a stock Android experience, as well as 128GB of storage. Since it’s made by Google, a full 2-years of updates from its launch are guaranteed and you’ll find features like Night Sight, Adaptive Battery, and more available here.

Another option is the OnePlus 8. We spotted a deal yesterday, which drops the phone down to $400 from its normal going rate of $450 or more. It features a large 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED 90Hz display with HDR10+ support and 4,096-levels of auto brightness. That’s far from the only features that the OnePlus 8 has, so be sure to check out our previous coverage. Also, as always, our Android guide is the best 1-stop-shop for the best smartphone deals around.

Microsoft Surface Duo features:

Surface Duo adapts to you. Two ultra-thin, high-resolution touchscreens unfold to open new possibilities on a mobile device. Designed to help you be productive, Surface Duo features multiple modes, the best of Microsoft 365 mobile experiences, every Android app in the Google Play store, and new dual-screen enhanced apps. Now you can view two apps at once or span one across both screens, drag and drop between screens, and make phone calls. Say goodbye to constant app switching.

