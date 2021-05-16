FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Polish off spring cleaning with Eukera’s Lightweight PowerSpeed Vacuum at $80

Eureka
New low $80

Amazon is offering Euerka’s Lightweight PowerSpeed Vacuum for $79.98 shipped. That’s down from the usual $96 price tag, for a 17% savings that matches the all-time low. Weighing in at just 10 pounds, this versatile vacuum comes with five height settings to tackle anything from thick carpet to hardwood. It’s designed for pet owners, with several attachments to ensure it’s not missing any stray hairs or dander around your home. Plus, the bagless design makes it a breeze to clean, and the filters are washable to cut out the additional replacement costs you’d find on typical vacuums. Over 9,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. See below for more.

If you can live without quite so much cleaning power, or want an even lighter vacuum, check out Eureka’s 3-in-1 Blaze Stick Vacuum for $30. The four pound body is easily carried up and down stairs, to make light work of cleaning the entire home. You can use it as a traditional floor vac, a hand vacuum, or use it to brighten up your stairs. Perfect for a variety of surfaces, this is an ideal choice for anyone living in an apartment or smaller home, and will only cost you a fraction of what you’d pay for our lead deal. Rated 4+ stars from over 17,000 customers.

Once you’ve got the house spick-and-span, you’re ready for a classic summer cookout. Right now, Home Depot is is taking up to $150 off grills, smokers, and everything you need to soak up those sweet summer flavors. Plus, we’re tracking 25% off French press coffee makers, a small arsenal of multi-tools from $4, and some best-selling Kindle eBooks starting at $2. But if you’re still searching for new and exciting ways to spruce up your home this season, just check out our home goods guide for all the latest and greatest.

Euerka PowerSpeed Vacuum features:

Eureka knows you value a clean and healthy home. Our Eureka powerspeed is a fantastic vacuum for whole home cleaning. We want cleaning to suck less for you. The Eureka power speed all floor vacuum with attachments lets you give your house the clean it deserves without breaking your budget. Packed full of features like an XL dust cup, washable filter, accessories, and a wide floor nozzle, this lightweight but powerful vacuum cleaner won’t disappoint you. Clean your floors and above with ease. It works on carpets, rugs, hardwood floors, cars, ceilings, lampshades, furniture, and more.

