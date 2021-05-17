AC/DC Mini Fridge/heater Gold Box, great for car/bedroom/office starts at $31

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the AstraAI Mini Fridge in a variety of sizes and colors starting at $31.26 shipped. These are 32-38% off and the lowest prices we’ve seen on these cooling/heating fridges that work on 12V DC power from a car lighter adapter or a regular plug. They also include a handle and run cleanly freon free and quietly at under 25db – making it perfect for the nightstand in the bedroom, under the desk at work, or in the car.

The 6 can/4 liter model starts at $31.26 in various colors – external dimensions: 9.45 x 6.89 x 10 inches

– external dimensions: 9.45 x 6.89 x 10 inches Step up to 8 can / 6 liter with temperature reading for $47.58 in 3 colors – external dimensions: 10.43 x 7.67 x 11.3 inches

COOL TO WARM: Cool up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature, or keep warm up to 150°F (66°C) ，86°F (30°C) -64°F (18°C) within an hour, 86°F (30°C) -50°F (10°C) within 2 hours, 86°F (30°C)-37°F( 3°C) within 3 hours

4 LITERS OF CAPACITY: Store ! (6) 12 oz cans ! medications and skincare with ease; Inner dimensions are 5.5” x 5.3” x 8.07”; The removable shelf makes small items like breast milk, skincare, cosmetic, food, or medications easy to separate, best gift for women and girls

AC/DC ADAPTERS: Two plugs are included for both standard wall outlets and 12V cigarette lighters in vehicles; NOTE: Make sure to only run your cooler/heater while your vehicle’s engine is on or you risk draining your vehicle’s battery

ECO-FRIENDLY ENGINEERING: Semiconductor refrigeration chip is freon-free and environmentally friendly; Quiet technology keeps sound at a minimum ( 25dB ), so you can rest easy

CE, FCC, ETL, RoHS certified; 3 Year Warranty provided by AstroAI – if you have any dissatisfaction with your product quality, please reach out to us immediately

