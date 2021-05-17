FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AC/DC Mini Fridge/heater Gold Box, great for car/bedroom/office starts at $31

-
Amazonportablerefrigerator
38% off $31

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the AstraAI Mini Fridge in a variety of sizes and colors starting at $31.26 shipped. These are 32-38% off and the lowest prices we’ve seen on these cooling/heating fridges that work on 12V DC power from a car lighter adapter or a regular plug. They also include a handle and run cleanly freon free and quietly at under 25db – making it perfect for the nightstand in the bedroom, under the desk at work, or in the car.

  • The 6 can/4 liter model starts at $31.26 in various colors – external dimensions: 9.45 x 6.89 x 10 inches
  • Step up to 8 can / 6 liter with temperature reading for $47.58 in 3 colors – external dimensions: 10.43 x 7.67 x 11.3 inches
  • COOL TO WARM: Cool up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature, or keep warm up to 150°F (66°C) ，86°F (30°C) -64°F (18°C) within an hour, 86°F (30°C) -50°F (10°C) within 2 hours, 86°F (30°C)-37°F( 3°C) within 3 hours
  • 4 LITERS OF CAPACITY: Store ! (6) 12 oz cans ! medications and skincare with ease; Inner dimensions are 5.5” x 5.3” x 8.07”; The removable shelf makes small items like breast milk, skincare, cosmetic, food, or medications easy to separate, best gift for women and girls
  • AC/DC ADAPTERS: Two plugs are included for both standard wall outlets and 12V cigarette lighters in vehicles; NOTE: Make sure to only run your cooler/heater while your vehicle’s engine is on or you risk draining your vehicle’s battery
  • ECO-FRIENDLY ENGINEERING: Semiconductor refrigeration chip is freon-free and environmentally friendly; Quiet technology keeps sound at a minimum ( 25dB ), so you can rest easy
  • CE, FCC, ETL, RoHS certified; 3 Year Warranty provided by AstroAI – if you have any dissatisfaction with your product quality, please reach out to us immediately

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

portable

refrigerator

About the Author

Roku Ultra delivers HomeKit and AirPlay 2 at a new 2021...
OnePlus 8T delivers four rear cameras and a 120Hz displ...
Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac sees first Amazon dis...
Apple’s Magic Keyboards for prev-gen. iPad Pro are no...
Tonor’s best-selling Cardioid Microphone Kits plu...
Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro Sous Vide with Wi-Fi...
eero’s HomeKit-enabled Pro Mesh Wi-Fi systems on ...
Save $350 on Garmin’s fenix 6X Pro Titanium solar...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $400

Save $140 on Anker’s PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station, now $260 via Amazon

$260 Learn More
Save 21%

This ultrasonic humidifier helps the whole family breathe easy, 500-sq. foot coverage at just $42

$42 Learn More
Save 15%

Get professional quality lighting for less, this best-selling 10-inch ring light bundle is only $30

$30 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit FlyBuds C1 Earbuds $59.50 (Reg. $70), more

From $6 Learn More
Amazon low

Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Dock has 11 ports, runs dual 4K60, one 8K60, more: $200 (New low)

$200 Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around town on the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Scooter at $340 (Reg. $400), more

Learn More
$493 off

LG’s 65-inch OLED AirPlay 2 4K Smart TV + FREE speaker, $100 Visa credit, more at $490+ off

$1,897 Learn More
Save 31%

Roku Ultra delivers HomeKit and AirPlay 2 at a new 2021 low of $69 (Save 31%), more

From $25 Learn More