Expand your Star Wars collection with up to 45% off Mandalorian Funko POP! figures from $6

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Star Wars Funko POP! figures starting at $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Deluxe Mandalorian The Child with Canister at $23. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. This 4.5-inch vinyl figure brings The Child to your collection straight from season two of The Mandalorian complete with the controversial egg canister he encounters in the series. Whether you’re just looking to add some Star Wars flair to your setup or want something to hold over the excitement until season three, this is a worthy addition to any fan’s collection. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below for additional figures from $6.

Other Star Wars Funko POP! deals:

But then after you’ve checked out all of the discounts from a galaxy far, far away, be sure to get caught up on some of the latest characters to be inducted into the Funko POP! collection. Last month saw a series of Avatar: The Last Airbender fan-favorites unveiled alongside these Parks and Recreation figures.

Funko POP! The Child features:

From The Mandalorian, The Child with Canister, as a stylized Pop! Stylized collectable stands 4.5 inches tall, perfect for any The Mandalorian fan! Collect and display all The Mandalorian POP! Vinyls!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!