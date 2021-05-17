FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your Star Wars collection with up to 45% off Mandalorian Funko POP! figures from $6

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesFunko Pop!
Save 45% From $6

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Star Wars Funko POP! figures starting at $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Deluxe Mandalorian The Child with Canister at $23. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. This 4.5-inch vinyl figure brings The Child to your collection straight from season two of The Mandalorian complete with the controversial egg canister he encounters in the series. Whether you’re just looking to add some Star Wars flair to your setup or want something to hold over the excitement until season three, this is a worthy addition to any fan’s collection. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below for additional figures from $6.

Other Star Wars Funko POP! deals:

But then after you’ve checked out all of the discounts from a galaxy far, far away, be sure to get caught up on some of the latest characters to be inducted into the Funko POP! collection. Last month saw a series of Avatar: The Last Airbender fan-favorites unveiled alongside these Parks and Recreation figures.

Funko POP! The Child features:

From The Mandalorian, The Child with Canister, as a stylized Pop! Stylized collectable stands 4.5 inches tall, perfect for any The Mandalorian fan! Collect and display all The Mandalorian POP! Vinyls!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Funko Pop!

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ now up to $130 off at Amazon on...
LEGO Visual History Book + exclusive minifig hits Amazo...
BMW’s official leather watch strikes new low of $...
Amazon’s Echo lineup is as varied as they come, w...
Polk’s decked out Home Theater Surround Sound Sys...
Amazon refreshes your home office with desks as low as ...
Bostitch air compressor combo kit with 18- + 16-gauge n...
Save up to $240 on Jackery’s lineup of power stat...
Show More Comments

Related

Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More
40% off

Disney launches Buy One Get One $5 plushy sale: Baby Yoda, Mickey, Toy Story, much more

BOGO $5 Learn More

LEGO UCS AT-AT rumored to release this fall, joins 9 other summer Star Wars sets

Learn More

Here are all of the upcoming 2021 Star Wars Day game and experience deals

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day sale, M1 MacBook Air up to $111 off, Anker 2K HomeKit Camera $30, more

Learn More

Check out the new Star Wars Retro Boba Fett Prototype Edition collectible

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More

Vans announces new SpongeBob SquarePants collection to elevate your beachside best

Learn More