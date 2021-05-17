Let’s kick another work week off with all of Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. It has been an eventful morning in the world of Apple gear deals with the first major price drop on the new 24-inch M1 iMac, a great offer on its Magic Keyboard, and a host of top-notch Twelve South accessories, but for now it’s on to the day’s best app deals. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like SkySafari 6 Pro, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, Neverwinter Nights, Wishboard, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Distressed FX: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DigiCel FlipPad Animation App: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $23 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Circle o Fifths: Music Theory: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $8 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Foto Graphic Creator Studio: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ad Maker for Ads & Banners: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vestigium: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wayward Souls: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on SkySafari 6 Pro:

SkySafari 6 Pro will revolutionize your astronomical viewing experience. It has the largest database of any astronomy app, includes every solar system object ever discovered, offers unparalleled accuracy, flawless telescope control, Augmented Reality (AR) mode, and provides the very best experience under the stars when you depend on it. Discover why SkySafari 6 Pro is the #1 recommended astronomy app for serious amateur astronomers since 2009.

